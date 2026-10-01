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Prominent Billionaire, Wife Killed In Helicopter Crash

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke
Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke

Key Takeaways

  • A helicopter crash in Marondera, Mashonaland East, Zimbabwe, killed at least six people, including billionaire businessman, Wicknell Chivayo, and his wife, Lucy Muteke.
  • Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary, Nick Mangwana, said on 𝕏 that the helicopter carried Chivayo, three passengers and two pilots before crashing on September 30, 2026.
  • Separately, NDC ward chairman in Makurdi, Benue State, Igbu Job Terhemen, was reportedly attacked by unknown assailants and found unconscious around two a.m. near NNPC depot.

No fewer than six people, including popular billionaire businessman, Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, have been killed in a helicopter crash in Zimbabwe.

Naija News learnt that the family spokesperson, Herbert Chivayo, confirmed the deaths to ZBC News, saying those closest to the couple were struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Similarly, the Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary, Nick Mangwana, also confirmed the incident in a statement on 𝕏.

He said the helicopter was carrying the businessman, three other passengers and two pilots when it crashed in Marondera, Mashonaland East on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

The government extended its condolences to the victims’ families and friends.

The statement read, “The Government wishes to confirm that a helicopter crash has occurred, involving one high-profile businessman, three other passengers, and two pilots.

“Current information indicates that there were no survivors in this crash. The Zimbabwe Republic Police will confirm the names of the victims in due course.

“We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the victims, their families, and their friends during this difficult time.”

In other news, the Chairman of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Fiidi Council Ward, Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State, Igbu Job Terhemen, has reportedly been killed by unknown assailants.

Terhemen was allegedly attacked in the early hours of Wednesday and later found unconscious near his residence along the Makurdi-Otukpo Road.

According to Daily Trust, a friend of the deceased, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Terhemen left his home on Tuesday evening to watch a local football match in the Kanshio area of Makurdi.

According to the source, he did not return home after the match, prompting relatives and friends to search for him.

The source said Terhemen was eventually found around 2 am in a bush near his residence, close to the NNPC depot.

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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