I’m Seeing People Gather To Bury Him, His Time Is Up – Apostle Selman Reveals Vision Of Top Nigerian Politician’s Death

Founder of Koinonia Church Apostle Joshua Selman has claimed that he received a revelation about the death of a high-ranking Nigerian politician.

Naija News reports Selman shared the revelation while speaking during a prayer session on Sunday for people dealing with health challenges.

According to him, he saw a prominent politician die and also saw people gathering for the politician’s burial.

The cleric said he initially struggled with whether to make the revelation public because of the nature of the message.

However, he said he eventually decided to speak about it after feeling strongly compelled to do so.

Selman explained that his decision to disclose the revelation was not driven by a desire to celebrate the politician’s death or cause fear among members of the public.

He said the purpose was to prepare the politician’s family and allow them to seek comfort and strength ahead of what he described as an approaching event.

He said: “I’m not a prophet of doom and I wish I didn’t have to say this but I’m seeing a high-ranking politician in this nation. His time is up. I’m seeing him going. I’m seeing people gather to bury the person.

“The reason why we announce this is not because we rejoice over whatever it is that is happening. It’s so that God will comfort the family, one, and then prepare the heart. But there’s nothing that can be done. It’s time. It’s over. I don’t prophesy to impress. I don’t have that time for all those games. But the Lord has impressed on my spirit, and it will not let me rest”.