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Why I Took A Break From Music – Kizz Daniel 

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Kizz Daniel
Kizz Daniel

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, said he took a break from music because his mother died earlier this year, not because of an album project.
  • He disclosed this on Friday while replying a fan, @VicroyDominion1, on 𝕏, saying he stepped back to grieve and support family members.
  • Kizz Daniel apologised to fans for returning late this year and recalled other losses, including his father in 2015 and one triplet in 2021.

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has revealed that the break he recently took from music was caused by the death of his mother.

Naija News reports that the Afrobeats singer disclosed this while responding to a fan on 𝕏 on Friday.

A fan had assumed that Kizz Daniel became less active because he was taking time to work on a new album.

I guess the album really made you busy; you had to pause for a while”, @VicroyDominion1 wrote.

However, the singer clarified that his absence from the music scene was not related to an album project.

According to him, he decided to step back from his usual music activities after losing his mother earlier this year.

Kizz Daniel said he had to take time away from music to process the loss while also staying strong for other members of his family.

The singer also apologised to his fans for his late return to music activities this year.

“I paused for my Mom, not an album … Lost her this year, but I gotta keep moving for the rest of the family … sorry I came late this year”, he wrote.

Kizz Daniel had previously experienced other personal losses. His father died in 2015, while one of his triplets died in 2021.

In a 2025 interview, Kizz Daniel also spoke about the death of his wife’s mother in 2024. He linked these losses to the emotions behind his song Al-Jannah.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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