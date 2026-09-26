Why I Took A Break From Music – Kizz Daniel 

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has revealed that the break he recently took from music was caused by the death of his mother.

Naija News reports that the Afrobeats singer disclosed this while responding to a fan on 𝕏 on Friday.

A fan had assumed that Kizz Daniel became less active because he was taking time to work on a new album.

“I guess the album really made you busy; you had to pause for a while”, @VicroyDominion1 wrote.

However, the singer clarified that his absence from the music scene was not related to an album project.

According to him, he decided to step back from his usual music activities after losing his mother earlier this year.

Kizz Daniel said he had to take time away from music to process the loss while also staying strong for other members of his family.

The singer also apologised to his fans for his late return to music activities this year.

“I paused for my Mom, not an album … Lost her this year, but I gotta keep moving for the rest of the family … sorry I came late this year”, he wrote.

Kizz Daniel had previously experienced other personal losses. His father died in 2015, while one of his triplets died in 2021.

In a 2025 interview, Kizz Daniel also spoke about the death of his wife’s mother in 2024. He linked these losses to the emotions behind his song Al-Jannah.