Kizz Daniel Reveals Why Wealthy People Don’t Tell Others The Truth About Money

Nigerian award-winning singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, has claimed that with money comes problems.

Naija news reports that the ‘Woju’ crooner made this known in a post via X, stating that wealth does not automatically guarantee happiness.

He said many wealthy people experience sadness despite affluence and warned that financial wealth comes with hidden burdens.

The singer also cautioned against idolising money and the illusion of happiness on social media, which often masks loneliness, anxiety, or dissatisfaction.

Kizz Daniel said he still lives like a poor man every day, stating that money chases him instead of him chasing money.

He added that wealthy people do not tell others the truth about money because they want to feel superior.

He wrote, “Why when money cme, happiness dey always comot ? Forget all these fake love and fake happiness online 🙄 the real happiness I’m talking about. So many people get money but they are sad.

“I still live like a poor man everyday 😂 na money dey chase me instead. Guys I’m not saying don’t chase money , I’m just saying with money comes problems. People wey get am no go tell una the truth cuz they want to feel superior.”