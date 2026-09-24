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‘William Troost-Ekong Converts To Islam In Qatar’

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By Ernest Victor
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William Troost-Ekong during an Islamic programme in Qatar and file photo of him celebrating a goal in the colours of the Super Eagles.
William Troost-Ekong during an Islamic programme in Qatar and file photo of him celebrating a goal in the colours of the Super Eagles.

Former Super Eagles captain and Al-Ahli defender, William Troost-Ekong has converted to Islam in Doha, Qatar, according to reports from the country.

William Troost-Ekong, 33, reportedly recited the Shahadah, the Islamic profession of faith, in Doha. Qatari media outlet SarkinFoto reported the development and shared a video showing Troost-Ekong taking part in the declaration of faith. The video has since attracted congratulatory messages from fans in Nigeria and supporters around the world.

Troost-Ekong currently plays for Al-Ahli in the Qatar Stars League after previous spells in Europe and Saudi Arabia. His move to Qatar has seen him continue his football career in the Gulf, where he has now made the reported decision to embrace Islam.

The former Super Eagles captain has not publicly explained the reasons behind his decision or issued a formal statement on his conversion. However, the news has prompted messages of support and goodwill from football fans.

Troost-Ekong remains one of Nigeria’s prominent defenders following a distinguished international career. He played a key role as the Super Eagles reached the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Nigeria lost 2-1 to hosts Ivory Coast in the final, but Troost-Ekong was named Player of the Tournament after an impressive campaign. He scored three goals during the competition, including two penalties.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

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