Peter Obi, Atiku Are Not Like Us – Olawepo-Hashim

Accord Party chieftain, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has claimed that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his counterpart in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, belong to the “extreme conservative political wing.”

Naija News reports that Olawepo-Hashim stated this during an appearance on the Mic On Podcast while discussing the ideological positions of presidential candidates in the opposition ahead of the election.

He explained that African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore and Social Democratic Party candidate Adewole Adebayo share a left-centre orientation.

“Peter is very clear. He doesn’t have any problem with high petrol price. The only problem he has is how the proceeds are managed. He made himself very clear, so he does not belong. So don’t lump all of us together. We are not the same,” he said.

Olawepo-Hashim was apparently referring to the differing positions among opposition candidates on fuel subsidy and the management of funds saved from its removal.

Recent reports show that Obi has opposed a return to petrol subsidy, arguing that the savings from its removal should be properly deployed. Atiku, on his part, has proposed restoring a targeted subsidy if elected.

Continuing his argument, Olawepo-Hashim said the differences among opposition candidates went beyond their political alliances.

“There are opposition members who are from the extreme conservative political wing. Peter and Atiku belong to that.

“There are opposition candidates who share the left-centre ideology, more welfarists, more sympathetic, more compassionate to the common people. Sowore, Adebayo and I belong to that. So we shouldn’t be lumped together,” he said.

The Accord chieftain was subsequently asked whether he was part of an alliance with Sowore and Adebayo.

He confirmed that the three politicians had already entered into an agreement, saying it was signed in Port Harcourt and made public.

“We already did. We signed it in Port Harcourt, and it was in the public space,” Olawepo-Hashim said.