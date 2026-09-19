Osun: ‘Some Components Of His Brain Were Out’ – Doctor Narrates Attack On Emir

A medical doctor at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, has disclosed that Olalekan Oyeyemi, popularly known as Ajagungbade Emir, sustained severe head injuries before his death.

The doctor, who requested anonymity, told The Nation that Emir was brought to the hospital on Sunday after being attacked in Ile-Ife.

“Emir was brought to the hospital and was taken away by his gang on Sunday. But I observed that some components of his brain were already out when he was brought in. They used cloth to cover that portion,” the doctor said.

The doctor alleged that the nature of the injuries indicated that the attackers had targeted Emir’s head.

“He was deliberately attacked on his head to make it difficult for him to survive the attack. It seems they are scared of him to survive that attack, which is why they did more damage to his head and riddled him with bullets,” he added.

Emir, an associate of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, was reportedly attacked on Sunday in Ile-Ife amid tensions surrounding the control of a motor park in the ancient city.

Reports said the attackers opened fire on him before he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Confirming the death, Adeleke, through his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, directed the Commissioner of Police in Osun State to ensure that those responsible for the killing were arrested.

The governor also called for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack and the identities of those involved.