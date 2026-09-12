IGP Speaks On Banning Recording Police Officers

The Nigeria Police Force has clarified that Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, does not oppose citizens recording police officers while they perform their duties in public.

The Force New Media Officer, Aliyu Giwa, said the IGP’s concern was with the misuse of such recordings, particularly when encounters with officers are deliberately turned into social media content.

Giwa made the clarification in a series of posts on 𝕏 on Saturday following criticism of Disu’s recent comments on Nigerians filming policemen.

According to Giwa, the police were not attempting to prevent public scrutiny or shield officers from accountability.

“The IGP’s concern is not to shield Police officers from accountability or deny citizens their rights. Instead, it focuses on the misuse of recordings, especially when officers are provoked, ridiculed, filmed for entertainment, or subjected to unnecessary intrusion while performing their duties,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to distinguish between documenting police activities for legitimate purposes and recording officers simply to generate social media content.

“It is important to distinguish between responsible documentation and the deliberate exploitation of Police encounters for social media content,” Giwa stated.

He added that legitimate recordings could protect both members of the public and police officers.

“As a public institution, the Police must remain open to legitimate scrutiny. Evidence is essential when an officer acts improperly. Similarly, responsible recording can protect officers from false allegations and support investigations,” he said.

However, Giwa maintained that police officers retained their right to dignity and privacy despite being public servants.

“However, wearing the uniform does not remove an officer’s right to dignity or privacy,” he added.

The clarification followed a social media exchange in which an 𝕏 user criticised the IGP’s position and suggested that police officers should be equipped with body cameras if the Force was concerned about citizens recording them.

Responding, Giwa said Disu had not issued a blanket ban on filming officers.

“While you are allowed to interpret it as you see fit, the message from the IGP was concerning the misuse of recordings, not a general rejection of legitimate documentation or accountability,” he said.

Giwa also confirmed that body cameras were part of discussions around modern policing.

“Body cameras are, in fact, part of the broader conversation about modern, accountable policing, and they can protect both citizens and officers,” he stated.

He appealed to Nigerians to engage in the debate without insults, saying both sides ultimately wanted a more professional police service.

“The police need to be accountable and citizens should exercise their rights in a responsible way, we can have that discussion without using insults. The end aim is the same, a more professional Police Force and a safer Nigeria,” he said.

Giwa also rejected attempts to portray the issue as a confrontation between the police and the public or between the IGP and the Nigerian Bar Association.

“Therefore, the conversation should not be framed as Police versus the public or the IGP versus the NBA.

“Instead, it should focus on balancing accountability with responsibility, transparency with privacy, and citizens’ rights with the professional discharge of Police duties,” he added.

The statement followed a recent visit by NBA leaders to the Force Headquarters in Abuja, during which the issue of recording police officers was discussed.

Disu had expressed concern over officers being recorded, particularly when such footage was used for social media skits, describing the practice as “very, very demoralising” for members of the Force.

The IGP, however, acknowledged citizens’ right to record officers carrying out their duties in public.

Disu said, “We are not saying they cannot exercise their rights of recording officers in the public places while doing their jobs.

“But they should put restraints and not turn our police officers to content for their skits or anything.”

The NBA President, Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, also argued that a distinction should be made between legitimate recording of police activities and intrusion into officers’ private lives.

The debate also followed a March 17 judgment of the Federal High Court in Warri, Delta State, which affirmed Nigerians’ right to record police officers while they are performing their duties in public.

Giwa said the engagement between the police leadership and the NBA demonstrated that disagreements could be addressed through constructive dialogue.

“The engagement between the IGP and NBA leadership demonstrates that strong institutions can engage constructively, clarify positions, and collaborate despite differing perspectives,” he said.

The police spokesman said technology should be used responsibly rather than treated as a threat to law enforcement.

“In the digital age, the solution is not to fear the camera. Instead, we should use technology responsibly, uphold professionalism, and let truth, rather than social media narratives, define the conversation,” Giwa stated.

He added, “The camera should not weaken the institution. Also, institutions should not fear legitimate scrutiny. Both must ultimately serve the truth, justice, and the Nigerian people.”