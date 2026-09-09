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If I Had Known – Disqualified Housemate Nomy Reveals What She Would Have Done Differently In BBNaija House

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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BBNaija Nomy
BBNaija Nomy

Key Takeaways

  • Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate, Nomy, spoke publicly for the first time after her disqualification and apologised to fans who supported her.
  • Nomy was disqualified from the BBNaija house after repeated violations of Big Brother’s instructions, and she spoke during an interview on 𝕏.
  • Nomy said learning about her nationwide support after leaving the house would have pushed her to do everything possible to reach the finale.

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate, Nomy, has spoken for the first time after her disqualification from the reality show.

Naija News reports that in an interview on 𝕏, she apologized to fans who supported her and expressed gratitude for the love she has received.

Nomy was kicked out from BBNaija house over repeated violations of Big Brother’s instructions.

The reality star said she was deeply moved by the level of support waiting for her outside the house.

Nomy reflected on her time in the house and said she would have approached the competition differently if she had known the extent of the support she had from viewers across the country.

According to her, the knowledge of such strong backing would have motivated her to do everything possible to remain in the competition until the finale.

She said: “Just hearing that I have an entire nation just makes me so happy. I’m so thankful to each and every one of you. I’m sorry to everyone who I have let down, it wasn’t intentional.

“If I had known I had this much support and love waiting for me at home, I would have done everything I could to take me to the finale, but I guess it was just meant to work out this way. I’m sorry for letting you down….”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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