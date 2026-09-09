If I Had Known – Disqualified Housemate Nomy Reveals What She Would Have Done Differently In BBNaija House

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate, Nomy, has spoken for the first time after her disqualification from the reality show.

Naija News reports that in an interview on 𝕏, she apologized to fans who supported her and expressed gratitude for the love she has received.

Nomy was kicked out from BBNaija house over repeated violations of Big Brother’s instructions.

The reality star said she was deeply moved by the level of support waiting for her outside the house.

Nomy reflected on her time in the house and said she would have approached the competition differently if she had known the extent of the support she had from viewers across the country.

According to her, the knowledge of such strong backing would have motivated her to do everything possible to remain in the competition until the finale.

She said: “Just hearing that I have an entire nation just makes me so happy. I’m so thankful to each and every one of you. I’m sorry to everyone who I have let down, it wasn’t intentional.

“If I had known I had this much support and love waiting for me at home, I would have done everything I could to take me to the finale, but I guess it was just meant to work out this way. I’m sorry for letting you down….”