Clinic Reveals Details Of Tiny’s Fatal Penis Enlargement, Says He Was Warned

A cosmetic clinic in Bangkok, Thailand, has shared details of the medical procedure done on Nigerian content creator Igho “Tiny” Ubiribo.

Naija News reports that Tiny died following complications from a penis enlargement procedure at an unnamed clinic in March 2026.

According to a report by The People, Tiny requested to undergo a penis enlargement procedure in a single session despite a doctor’s advice that it be split into two sessions.

Tiny, a Nigerian influencer living in London, died on March 6, less than a day after receiving hyaluronic acid penis filler injections at the clinic, according to Westminster Coroner’s Court inquest records previously obtained by the aforementioned publication.

An inquest hearing on August 21 heard that a post-mortem examination and toxicology investigation found that Tiny cause of death was linked to the hyaluronic acid injection and a pulmonary embolism, the records said.

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health announced on September 7 that an investigation had been launched into the clinic where Tiny received the injections.

The ministry said Minister Pattana Phromphat had directed the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the case.

According to the ministry, Phromphat told local media that initial investigations showed an emergency medical centre had been contacted by a private hospital in Bangkok to dispatch an ambulance for an unconscious patient.

Inquest records said Tiny began experiencing chest pains and collapsed on March 5, several hours after undergoing the cosmetic procedure.

He was taken to a local hospital for a CT scan but lost consciousness before the examination could be carried out. He reportedly received CPR for 101 minutes before he was pronounced dead at 1:05 a.m. on March 6.

Following the incident, authorities inspected the clinic on September 7 to gather information about its compliance with medical standards, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

DHSS Director-General Phuwadet Surakot said the clinic was not named publicly.

However, clinic management reportedly told investigators that Tiny had been a patient there since 2024 and had undergone five penile enlargement injections.

The clinic claimed that before the March 5 procedure, a doctor advised Tiny to have the treatment divided into two sessions.

According to Surakot, however, Tiny requested that the injection be carried out in a single session.

The clinic also claimed that Tiny signed a treatment consent form before each visit and was given aftercare instructions following the procedures.

It further claimed that he had never reported any problems associated with his previous treatments.

The investigation is expected to determine whether the clinic complied with medical and professional standards in providing the procedure.