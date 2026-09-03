Full List Of Remaining Public Holidays In Nigeria This Year

With 2026 gradually drawing to a close, Nigerians still have a few nationwide public holidays to look forward to before the year ends.

As of September 3, 2026, most of the country’s major public holidays, including New Year’s Day, Eid-el-Fitr, Good Friday, Easter Monday, Workers’ Day, Eid-el-Kabir, Democracy Day and Eid-el-Maulud, have already been observed.

The remaining regular nationwide holidays fall in October and December.

According to Nigeria’s public-holiday framework and the 2026 calendar, the remaining dates are Independence Day, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

As of September 3, the Federal Ministry of Interior has not yet issued its usual specific 2026 declarations for the October Independence Day and December Christmas holidays. Such announcements are typically made closer to the dates.

Below is the list of public holidays Nigerians can still expect before the end of 2026.

1. Independence Day – Thursday, October 1, 2026

The next nationwide public holiday is Nigeria’s Independence Day, which falls on Thursday, October 1, 2026.

October 1 is recognised as Nigeria’s National Day under the Public Holidays Act and is observed nationwide each year.

Nigeria gained independence from Britain on October 1, 1960, meaning the country will mark its 66th Independence anniversary in 2026.

The holiday is usually accompanied by a presidential address, commemorative programmes and activities highlighting Nigeria’s journey since independence.

The Federal Ministry of Interior normally issues a formal public-holiday announcement shortly before October 1. For example, it formally declared October 1 a holiday for the 2025 Independence anniversary.

Since October 1, 2026 falls on a Thursday, workers operating a normal Monday-to-Friday schedule are expected to return to work on Friday, October 2, unless their employer or government announces otherwise.

2. Christmas Day – Friday, December 25, 2026

After Independence Day, Nigerians will have to wait almost three months for the next regular nationwide public holiday.

Christmas Day falls on Friday, December 25, 2026.

Christmas Day is one of the public holidays recognised under Nigeria’s Public Holidays Act.

Christians observe it to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, although the holiday is nationwide and applies regardless of religious affiliation.

Because Christmas falls on a Friday in 2026, many Nigerians who normally have Saturdays and Sundays off will effectively enjoy a three-day break from Friday through Sunday.

The Federal Government traditionally confirms Christmas and Boxing Day holidays through the Ministry of Interior shortly before the festive period.

In December 2025, for example, the government formally declared December 25 and 26 as public holidays for Christmas and Boxing Day.

3. Boxing Day – Saturday, December 26, 2026

The final regular public holiday of 2026 is Boxing Day, which falls on Saturday, December 26.

Nigeria’s 2026 holiday calendar lists December 26 as a public holiday immediately after Christmas Day.

However, there is an important issue for workers hoping that the holiday will automatically extend to Monday, December 28.

Under Section 5 of Nigeria’s Public Holidays Act, where a public holiday falls on a Saturday or Sunday, there is no automatic additional weekday granted in lieu of that holiday. The law also provides that where public holidays fall successively on Friday and Saturday, no additional day is automatically given for the Saturday holiday.

Therefore, because Christmas Day falls on Friday, December 25, and Boxing Day falls on Saturday, December 26, Nigerians should not automatically assume that Monday, December 28 will be a public holiday.

The Federal Government nevertheless has powers under the Public Holidays Act to designate additional special public holidays or alter observance dates by public notice.

Consequently, Monday, December 28 would only become an additional nationwide holiday if the government expressly announces it.