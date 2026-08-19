Lagos Declares Thursday Public Holiday

The Lagos State Government has declared Thursday, August 20, 2026, a work-free day for residents to mark this year’s Ìṣẹ̀ṣe Day.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe, announced the decision in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He described Ìṣẹ̀ṣe as a living part of Yoruba culture and spirituality rather than a practice that belongs only to the past.

He said Yoruba traditions continue to be preserved by millions of people in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

Yoruba communities and cultural groups in countries such as Cuba, Brazil and other parts of the Caribbean have also continued to maintain links with the traditions.

Ìṣẹ̀ṣe Day is held after a week of traditional activities and has been observed as a work-free day in Lagos since 2023.

The decision followed a request from the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has continued the practice each year as part of his administration’s approach to supporting indigenous culture and allowing different religious and cultural groups to practise their traditions.

This year’s celebration will include traditional prayers, rituals, processions, drumming and other cultural activities connected with the Òrìṣà.

The events are being coordinated by the Association of African Traditional Religion Nigeria and Overseas.

The state government also called on residents taking part in the celebration to conduct themselves peacefully and respect people from other religious and cultural backgrounds.