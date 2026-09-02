NABTEB Releases 2026 Results

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has announced a significant improvement in the performance of candidates who sat for its 2026 June/July National Business Certificate (NBC) and National Technical Certificate (NTC) examinations.

The board said 79,503 candidates, representing 81.24 per cent of the 97,863 candidates graded, secured at least five credits, including English Language and Mathematics.

Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NABTEB, Dr Aminu Mohammed, announced the results on Wednesday, September 2, during a news conference in Benin, Edo State, Naija News reports.

Records of the released result represent a significant improvement from the 68.18 per cent recorded in the 2025 examination, when 61,104 candidates obtained five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

Mohammed attributed the improvement to the combined efforts of candidates, teachers, schools, parents and other stakeholders in the education sector.

“The improvement recorded in the 2026 examination is encouraging and demonstrates the collective efforts of candidates, teachers, schools, parents and the wider education system,” he said.

The NABTEB boss further disclosed that 89,580 candidates, representing 91.53 per cent of those graded, obtained five credits and above, irrespective of whether English Language and Mathematics were included.

He said the figure was also higher than the 83.28 per cent recorded in 2025.

According to Mohammed, 24,128 candidates, representing 24.65 per cent of those graded, were certified as craftsmen.

Giving further details on the examination, the registrar said 100,069 candidates registered for the 2026 exercise, while 97,867 candidates eventually sat for the examinations.

He put the attendance rate at 97.80 per cent.

Mohammed also revealed that the board released the results 52 days after the final paper was written, describing the development as part of NABTEB’s efforts to improve timely service delivery.

On examination malpractice, the registrar disclosed that 847 candidates were involved in 1,554 reported cases during the examination.

He said the figure represented 1.55 per cent of the candidates who sat for the examination and was lower than the figure recorded in 2025.

Mohammed said the decline showed that measures introduced by the board to tackle examination malpractice were beginning to yield positive results.

“I am pleased to report that the modalities put in place by the board to checkmate examination malpractice are yielding positive results,” he said.

The NABTEB registrar urged candidates to obtain their results only through the board’s official result-checking platform.

He also warned candidates and members of the public against falling victim to fraudsters who claim they can manipulate or upgrade examination results.

“No individual has the authority to change a candidate’s legitimately awarded result,” Mohammed warned.