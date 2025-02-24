NABTEB Releases 2024 Nov/Dec Examination Results, 67.56% Pass With English, Maths

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has officially released the results for the November/December 2024 National Business Certificate (NBC), National Technical Certificate (NTC), Advanced National Business Certificate (ANBC), and Advanced National Technical Certificate (ANTC) examinations.

Naija News reports that the results were announced by NABTEB’s Acting Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Nnasia Asanga, during a press briefing in Benin City, Edo State.

According to Asanga, a total of 44,226 candidates sat for the examinations across 1,825 centres nationwide, representing 98.87% of the total enrollment.

67.56% of candidates (29,880 students) passed with five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

95.94% of candidates (42,431 students) passed with five credits and above, with or without English and Mathematics.

Despite the strong overall performance, Asanga noted a slight drop in English and Mathematics performance compared to 2023, where 71.27% of candidates achieved five credits and above, including the two key subjects.

However, performance in five credits without English and Mathematics improved slightly, with 94.93% of candidates meeting the benchmark compared to 2023’s 94.82%.

Breakdown Of Enrollment

O’Level Candidates: 44,730 students (25,542 males, 19,188 females)

A’Level Candidates: 4,095 students (2,725 males, 1,370 females)

The exams ran successfully between November 7 and December 7, 2024, across various craft and master craftsmen trades.

Craft Level: 40,978 candidates sat for the exams, with 33,295 (81.25%) certified as craftsmen—a significant improvement from the 41.16% success rate in 2023.

Master Craftsmen Level: 3,892 candidates participated, with 2,404 (61.77%) earning certification—higher than 2023’s 54.82% pass rate.

Examination Malpractice And New Electronic Certificates

While NABTEB recorded an improvement in overall performance, Asanga disclosed that 256 candidates (0.53%) were caught engaging in examination malpractice.

He further revealed that electronic certificates have now been introduced, allowing candidates from May/June 2017 to November/December 2022 to access their results digitally.

“This initiative ensures faster and easier access to examination certificates, eliminating delays faced by candidates in the past,” Asanga stated.

NABTEB remains committed to enhancing technical and vocational education in Nigeria, with a focus on producing more certified craftsmen and master craftsmen across various disciplines.