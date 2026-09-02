Borno Commissioner Apologises, Retracts ‘Break Finger’ Remark

The Borno State Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation, Youths and Sports, Hon. Saina Buba, has apologised over a controversial remark made during an engagement organised by the City Boy Movement in Maiduguri.

Naija News reports that the commissioner had come under heavy criticism after delivering his remarks at the event, where he said, “Whoever shows us a finger, we will show him a finger… Whoever dares to show us a finger again, we will break his finger.”

The commissioner later clarified that the statement was not directed at the opposition and he did not need to apologise.

However, speaking with journalists at his office in Maiduguri on Wednesday, Buba withdrew the statement and apologised for any offence it may have caused.

He said, “In recent days, a comment I made during the empowerment programme organised by the City Boy Movement in Maiduguri has generated considerable concern within the public space.

“I wish to state, unequivocally, that my remark was never intended to harm or violate the fundamental rights of the people of our dear state to freedom of choice and association, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“I had earlier provided clarification that the comment was not intended to be taken in its literal sense.

“However, in view of the concern it has continued to generate, I am using this medium to retract my earlier statement formally and to apologise to the entire people of Borno State and beyond for any offence it may have caused.”

Buba also stressed that the remark did not represent the position of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or the administration of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

“Let me state in categorical terms that my comment does not in any way represent the ideals of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the administration of His Excellency, Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum,” he said.

According to him, the state government remains committed to protecting residents’ rights and promoting democratic values.