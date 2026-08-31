Why I Used To Toast Women Every Week – Jim Iyke

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has revealed how his inability to cook influenced his relationships with women while he was a university student.

Naija News reports that the actor made the revelation during an appearance on the Lahor Podcast, where he opened up about his experience with cooking and relationships during his university days.

Jim Iyke said cooking was one of the things he struggled with and admitted that he once used romantic relationships as a way to get women to prepare meals for him.

According to him, he would regularly approach different women and pursue relationships with them, knowing that they could cook for him.

He said that after they had prepared meals for him, he would end the relationship.

The actor recalled that the arrangement continued for some time until he was eventually caught, after which his reputation among women in his department suffered.

Jim Iyke joked that the incident became so well known that other women in the department stopped giving him a chance.

He said: “The only thing I don’t know how to do in this life is cooking. In university, I used to toast girls every week so they could cook for me. Once she finished cooking, I’d break up with her. The day I was caught, the whole department stopped giving me a chance.” 😂