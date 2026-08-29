I Did Nothing – Jim Iyke Reveals Why He Refused To Help His Son After Being Bullied

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, has shared his views on raising boys and the role of fathers in a child’s development.

Speaking on the Lahor Podcast, the actor argued that mothers raising sons alone may struggle to provide everything a boy needs to become a well-rounded man.

Naija News reports that Jim Iyke said no single mother could independently raise what he described as a “complete man,” suggesting that fathers play an important role in shaping boys as they grow.

The actor also shared an experience involving his son during a trip to a beach in France.

According to him, his son was bullied by other children and later approached him to report what had happened.

Rather than intervening immediately, Jim Iyke said he chose to stay back and allow his son to handle the situation himself.

He explained that his son eventually returned, confronted the other children, and took back his ball after fighting them.

He said: “There’s no single mother alive who can raise a complete man alone. At a beach in France , my son was bullied by other kids. He came to report to me, but I did nothing. He went back, fought them and took his ball back. That’s how boys learn.”