FEC Approves ₦438 Billion Nationwide Road, Trailer Park Projects (Full List)

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), led by President Bola Tinubu, has approved road projects and several trailer park concessions nationwide.

Naija News reports that the approvals were given during the FEC meeting held on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, who disclosed this while addressing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting, the government approved about ₦438 billion in road projects and several trailer park concessions nationwide.

Below are the road construction and rehabilitation projects.

1. Reconstruction of the Ado-Ekiti–Iyin–Aramoko–Itawure–Osun border road (Ekiti State) – ₦159.83 billion (awarded to CBC Global Civil and Building Construction Nigeria Ltd.)

2. Variation order for rehabilitation of the Abeokuta–Iboro–Ilaro Road (Ogun State) – ₦54.12 billion

3. Reconstruction of the 15 km Port Harcourt–Eleme Junction–Onne Port Junction section of the East-West Road (Rivers State) – ₦74.51 billion (awarded to RCC Nigeria Ltd., nine-month completion)

4. Phase II rehabilitation of the Ado-Ekiti–Afe Babalola University Road (Ekiti State, part of Ado–Ijan–Iluomobi–Imesi–Ondo border route) – ₦54.52 billion

5. Construction of the Ilara–Iselu Road, Phases II–V (Ogun State) – ₦94.24 billion (awarded to JRB Construction Company Ltd., 24-month completion)

Highway and trailer park concessions (public-private partnership)

6. Development of the 7.9 km Dikko–Maje section of the Suleja–Minna Road (Niger State) – ₦56.75 billion (40-year concession, Graciatech Engineering Nigeria Ltd.)

7. Operation and maintenance of the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway – ₦96.43 billion (25-year concession, LIB Concession Group)

8. Development of a greenfield trailer park at Aro-Ngwa (Abia State) – ₦19.70 billion (50-year concession, Greg Jane International Ltd.)​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​