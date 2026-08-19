Tinubu Presides Over FEC Meeting

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

Naija News understands that meeting is the first held since June 29, 2026.

It was gathered that the FEC meeting began around 2:30 pm with the national anthem after Tinubu arrived at the Council Chamber to chair the session.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Didi Walson-Jack; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; ministers, presidential aides and heads of agencies.

According to The PUNCH, the council observed a minute’s silence in honour of Abubakar Alhaji, who served as Minister of Finance under the Ibrahim Babangida administration and died on July 30, 2026.

It also honoured the former Minister of Science and Technology under the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, Prof Turner Isoun, who died on July 15, 2026.

Recall that at the June 29 FEC meeting, Tinubu swore in two new Federal Commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission: Amina Gamawa, representing Bauchi State, and Abdullahi Mukhtar, representing Kaduna State, shortly before the council session commenced.