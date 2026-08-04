How To Check Customs Final Recruitment List, Upload Medical Certificate And Get Trainee Number

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has released the final list of successful candidates for its 2024/2025 recruitment exercise.

Naija News reports that this was announced on Tuesday in Abuja during a press briefing by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi.

According to him, 3,852 applicants were selected from 573,680 applications.

Out of the successful candidates, 1,275 were recruited in the Superintendent Cadre, 367 in the Inspectorate Cadre and 2,210 in the Customs Assistant Cadre.

Adeniyi described the exercise as one of the most competitive in the Service’s history.

Below are the steps candidates need to take to check their names on the final list and take the next step in the recruitment exercise, which includes uploading medical certificates and others.

Step 1: Visit the official NCS website

Candidates should visit the official Nigeria Customs Service website.

On the homepage, locate the latest announcement on the 2024/2025 recruitment exercise and open the final list of successful candidates.

Step 2: Search for your name

Check the published list to confirm whether your name appears among the successful candidates.

Candidates should also check the email address and phone number used during registration for further instructions from the NCS.

Step 3: Log in to the update portal

Upon confirmation of your name on the list, proceed to the update portal using your National Identification Number or registered email address.

Step 4: Upload your medical certificate

Successful candidates must upload a valid Medical Certificate of Fitness obtained from a government-recognised hospital.

The upload must be completed on or before Wednesday, August 5 2026.

Step 5: Update your state of residence

Applicants are also required to update their current state of residence accurately on the portal before proceeding to the next stage.

Step 6: Accept your provisional offer

After completing the required updates, candidates must formally accept their provisional appointment by clicking the “Accept Offer” button.

Step 7: Wait for your Trainee Identification Number

Once the steps are completed, successful candidates will receive their Trainee Identification Number.

Further information on documentation, physical screening, dates, venues and other requirements will be communicated through the NCS official channels.