‘I Was With Kudirat Abiola 24 Hours Before Her Assassination’ – Oloyede

A former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has disclosed that he spent the final 24 hours with the late pro-democracy activist, Kudirat Abiola, before her assassination in 1996.

Naija News reports that Oloyede made the revelation during an interview on ThisDay Live on Sunday while explaining why he had no immediate intention of documenting his experiences in a memoir.

According to him, writing an autobiography would require disclosing sensitive information about past events, some of which could reopen old wounds, trigger disputes or generate needless controversy.

Reflecting on some of the historic events he witnessed, Oloyede recalled being with Kudirat, the wife of the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Moshood Abiola, shortly before she was killed.

Oloyede said, “Recently, I was at an interview and I narrated how I had to be with late Kudirat Abiola of blessed memory.

“How I had to be with her in her last 24 hours, 24 hours before she was killed. I was narrating the experience of our about 24 hours together before the unfortunate assassination of Kudirat Abiola. May God bless her soul.”

The former JAMB registrar did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding their meeting or the discussions they had during the period.

He, however, said his experience with Kudirat was one of several sensitive episodes from his years in public service and national affairs that he was reluctant to document.

Oloyede said many individuals possessed knowledge about critical moments in Nigeria’s history but chose not to revisit them because of the consequences such disclosures could have.

“There are so many things that I know, and many people know, that it is better you do not go back to,” he stated.

He explained that revealing every detail of his experiences could create confusion, deepen disagreements or unnecessarily expose individuals and institutions to controversy.

“Unless one wants to either create confusion in the society, create more enemies for the society or cause trouble, there are many things you come to know that you better die with,” he said.

Why I Won’t Write Memoir Now

Oloyede said he respected public figures who had written autobiographies because they appeared to understand what information should be included and what should remain private.

He noted, however, that his personal inclination to present a complete account of events could make it difficult for him to omit sensitive details.

Oloyede further stated, “I believe very strongly that those who write their autobiography, I respect them because they know what to write and what not to write.

“But by my own nature, if I must say it, I would say everything. And some of the everything may not be good.

“For now, I do not intend to put up any write-up or give a narration of what happened.”

Kudirat emerged as one of the prominent campaigners for the validation of the June 12, 1993 presidential election after her husband was detained by the military government of General Sani Abacha.

She actively campaigned for Abiola’s release, the restoration of his electoral mandate and an end to military rule.

Kudirat was assassinated in Lagos on June 4, 1996, while continuing the campaign for the restoration of democratic government.