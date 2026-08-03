FG Addresses Claims Of Handing Nigeria’s Mineral Wealth To China

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has denied claims that he is handing over Nigeria’s mineral resources to Chinese interests.

Naija News reports that the minister dismissed the allegation in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan.

Bamigbetan described the allegations as false and misleading, arguing they were based on what he called a campaign of misinformation against the minister.

He was reacting to a publication by Steve Kefas titled “How Nigeria’s Mineral Wealth is Being Handed Over to the Chinese,” which alleged that the country’s mineral resources were being ceded to Chinese companies.

The media aide insisted that the allegations were part of an attempt to discredit the minister following the revocation of mining licences belonging to Basin Mining Limited, an alleged Nigerian subsidiary of British-Australian firm Jupiter.

He explained that the licences were revoked after the company failed to pay statutory annual service fees amounting to ₦1.223 billion, which later accumulated to ₦2.494 billion before the revocation.

According to him, Jupiter subsequently approached an international arbitration court against the Federal Government, while engaging in what he described as a campaign to pressure the ministry into reversing the decision.

Bamigbetan rejected claims that Alake favoured Chinese investors over Western companies, saying the minister’s international engagements had included investors from Europe, America, Canada, Australia and other regions.

He said Alake had visited China only twice since assuming office, first as part of President Bola Tinubu’s state visit and later to attend the China Mining Week 2025 at the invitation of the Chinese government.

He added that the minister had attended investment platforms such as the London Mines and Money conference and Mining Indaba in Cape Town on several occasions, while also visiting Australia for investment engagements.

Bamigbetan argued that Nigeria’s engagement with foreign investors in the mining sector predates the current administration, noting that the liberalisation of the economy and opening of the solid minerals sector to foreign participation began in the 1990s.

He said the establishment of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and related reforms created an investment framework that allowed foreign participation in various sectors, including mining.

According to him, Alake’s focus has been on ensuring local value addition by compelling mining operators to process minerals within Nigeria rather than exporting raw resources.

He said several Chinese companies had responded by establishing processing facilities in line with the government’s policy.

Bamigbetan noted that Nigeria’s economic relationship with China has existed for decades, citing agreements on trade, infrastructure, technology and investment.

He added that the Tinubu administration’s decision to elevate relations with China to a strategic partnership had attracted increased investment commitments.

The presidential aide argued that engaging China in the mining sector was consistent with global economic realities, noting the country’s dominance in the processing of several critical minerals.

He said Nigeria, with deposits of about 44 minerals in commercial quantities, remained open to investors from across the world, provided they complied with the country’s laws and regulations.

Bamigbetan also highlighted ongoing collaborations between the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency and China Geological Survey Agency on geological mapping and exploration projects.

He said the Federal Government was equally pursuing partnerships with Western investors, adding that more than 300 companies from Europe, America, Canada and Australia were active in different segments of Nigeria’s solid minerals sector.

He listed some of the administration’s achievements in the sector to include the establishment of the Nigeria Solid Minerals Company, deployment of Mining Marshals, commissioning of mineral processing facilities and enforcement of mining regulations.

Bamigbetan maintained that the reforms under Alake were aimed at repositioning the sector for economic growth and attracting responsible investment from both domestic and international players.