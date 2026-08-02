Oil Sector Professionals Demand Probe Of NNPC, NUPRC Over Renewed Allegations

Oil and gas professionals have demanded an investigation into the leadership and operations of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The stakeholders argued that the sector cannot continue to operate under a cloud of allegations and internal suspicion while key institutions remain under scrutiny.

Naija News reports that the call comes amid renewed public debate over production performance, licensing procedures, and contract awards in Nigeria’s oil industry.

Recent industry reports have also reflected wider concerns about regulatory trust, bid-round integrity and accountability in petroleum governance.

Speaking via a statement by its convener, Ayodele Momoh, on Saturday, the forum said the renewed agitation reflects deepening unease within the oil and gas industry over the pace of reform and the credibility of key decisions shaping the sector.

The statement read: “Nigeria’s oil sector is facing renewed public scrutiny after allegations of policy underperformance, questionable transactions, and renewed contract controversies surrounding senior leadership at NNPC and the NUPRC.

“Mele Kyari, formerly GCEO of NNPC, was removed from his position following claims that the administration under his watch suffered from non-performance, corruption/self-dealing allegations, and an inability to materially raise production beyond the widely cited benchmark of roughly 1.7 million barrels per day.

“About one and a half years after his successor took over, the narrative has not improved as production remains below the same threshold and concerns around non-performance and alleged ‘shady’ transactions have returned.”

The professionals said the marginal fields licensing process deserves closer examination, particularly reports suggesting possible insider influence, uneven application of rules, and overlaps in block allocations.

“The process implicated Bayo Ojulari through allegations that allies and cronies secured favourable blocks, allegedly aided by insider knowledge and access associated with senior management influence connected to Ojulari’s personal network, including one of his wives, who is a top official at the NUPRC,” the forum stated.

They argued that any process involving national assets must be guided by strict transparency, documented criteria and equal access for all qualified participants.

Similar calls have already been made in other quarters for a review of licensing exercises and a forensic look at bid-round conduct.

The group further stated: “Some of the blocks tied to the licensing outcome were reported to overlap with interests already held by people described as being close to the President’s inner circle.

“Therefore, we call for the removal of both Bayo Ojulari from his NNPC leadership role and Meyiwa Eyesan from her position at the NUPRC.

“Leadership accountability should extend beyond earlier changes and toward current outcomes, especially to protect licensing integrity, contract award practices, and oil production delivery.”

According to the group, confidence in the sector depends not only on performance, but also on the perception that decisions are made fairly and without undue influence.

The group said it was in the public interest for the Presidency and relevant oversight agencies to examine the issues objectively and ensure that any concerns around procurement, licensing and regulatory oversight are addressed transparently.

“Early allocations for specific OMLs, namely OML 64 and OML 98, were connected to companies aligned with friends and allies of Ojulari, fueling additional speculation over whether personal networks are shaping contract decisions.

“Throughout the growing controversy, Ojulari has reportedly maintained that his actions, across licensing and related decisions, were conducted with the knowledge of the President.

“Public accountability requires more than assertions of political awareness, especially where outcomes appear to advantage particular networks.

“Whether these allegations prove out in official findings or remain contested claims, the story is already driving renewed internal power tensions and external pressure for stronger transparency,” the forum stated.

They added that Nigeria’s oil and gas institutions must be seen to operate with professionalism, accountability and independence if investor confidence is to be sustained.

“We therefore urge the relevant institutions to act with speed, transparency, and independence in addressing these concerns.

“Nigeria’s oil sector cannot afford prolonged uncertainty; it needs credible leadership, accountable governance, and measurable performance,” the statement concluded.