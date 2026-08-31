NNPCL Increases Price Of Petrol

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has increased the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, in Abuja.

Findings by Daily Post on Monday showed that NNPCL filling stations in parts of the Federal Capital Territory, including Gwarampa and Wuse Zones 4 and 6, were selling petrol at ₦1,345 per litre.

The new price represents a ₦75 increase from the previous ₦1,270 per litre being charged at the company’s retail outlets.

A staff member at an NNPCL station, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the adjustment.

The attendant said, “Our petrol pump price was raised to ₦1,345 per litre today (Monday).”

The latest increase came after several independent petroleum marketers also reviewed their pump prices upwards over the weekend.

Filling stations operated by MRS, Ranoil, Empire Energy and other marketers reportedly increased their prices by between ₦20 and ₦80 per litre.

The development followed an upward adjustment in the ex-depot price of petrol by Dangote Refinery. The refinery raised its gantry price by ₦65, taking it to ₦1,265 per litre.

The latest price adjustments also came amid concerns over rising petrol imports into the country.

The Dangote refinery had previously threatened to limit petrol sales to importers and marketers following a surge in imported petrol.

Data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) showed that petrol imports accounted for 43.3 per cent of total supply in July.