US Pressures Nigeria To Step Up Protection For Christians Amid Rising Attacks

The United States has urged Nigeria to intensify efforts to protect Christian communities from attacks.

Naija News reports that the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Frank Garcia, made the call during a visit to Abuja, where he held talks with senior Nigerian government officials aimed at advancing the U.S.-Nigeria strategic partnership.

In a statement issued by the US Embassy in Abuja, on Wednesday, Garcia demanded that the Nigerian government ensured the safe return of internally displaced persons to their communities.

Garcia met with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb Sola Enikanolaiye; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Olufemi Oluyede; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani; and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The statement said discussions covered security cooperation, protection of Christian communities, justice sector reform, digital transformation, commercial diplomacy and regional stability.

During meetings on defence and security, Garcia welcomed Nigeria’s increased efforts under the U.S.-Nigeria Joint Working Group to address the country’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern.

The statement said, “He also pressed the Nigerians to do more to protect Christians from attacks, and that greater efforts and resources must be allocated to the safe return of internally displaced persons to their homes.”

It added, “He is looking forward to the next meeting of the JWG in Washington, DC, this August to assess progress made on these lines of effort.”

The statement noted that discussions with the Attorney General focused on Islamic terrorism prosecutions, criminal accountability and religious freedom.

Garcia also held talks with Tijani on opportunities for increased U.S. investment and expanded private sector engagement in Nigeria’s growing economy.

The Assistant Secretary further met with senior executives of leading U.S. energy and technology companies to discuss Nigeria’s business climate and investment opportunities.