Police Launch Rescue Operation After Kogi School Abduction

The Kogi State Police Command has launched a rescue operation following the abduction of students and officials from Government Secondary School, Olowa, in Dekina Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reports that the command said the attack occurred while 10 candidates were reportedly sitting for the ongoing National Examinations Council (NECO) examination at the school.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Saliu Oyiza Afusat, confirmed the development in a statement.

Afusat said the Commissioner of Police, Naziru Kankarofi, ordered the immediate deployment of tactical and operational teams to the area after receiving information about the attack.

“Following the attack, Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Kankarofi, deployed tactical and operational teams to the area,” the command stated.

The police chief also visited the scene alongside the Commander of the 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Lokoja, Brig.-Gen. Kasim Sidi, and the state Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (retd.).

According to the command, the visit was aimed at assessing the security situation and coordinating efforts to rescue the abducted victims.

School Had Been Shut Down

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Kogi State Government had previously closed the school because of its remote location and security concerns.

The police, however, said the abandoned premises were allegedly being used without authorisation as a “special examination centre” for the ongoing NECO examination.

The command said investigators were examining claims that some individuals facilitated the use of the school despite the government’s decision to shut it.

The police also disclosed that allegations of examination malpractice had emerged in connection with the centre.

“Investigators are also probing claims that the classroom where the examination was conducted had become notorious for examination malpractice,” the command added.

It said the investigation would determine how the abandoned school was reopened and identify those responsible for organising the examination there.

The command warned that anyone found to have participated in the illegal operation of the examination centre would face prosecution.

It added that individuals involved in any examination malpractice on the premises would also be brought to justice.

The police assured residents that security personnel were intensifying efforts to locate the abductors and rescue the victims safely.