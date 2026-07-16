Davido Beats Burna Boy, Tyla, Others As AFRIMMA Unveils 2026 Nominees

The African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) has officially unveiled the nominees for its 2026 edition, marking the awards’ return after a two-year hiatus, with Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, emerging as the most nominated artist.

The organisers released the nominees on Wednesday, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the continent’s biggest celebrations of African music after the awards took a break to revamp the event.

Naija News reports that Davido leads the pack with five nominations across some of the ceremony’s biggest categories, reaffirming his status as one of Africa’s most celebrated music stars.

Davido Dominates Major Categories

The singer earned nominations for Artist of the Year, Best Male West Africa, Crossing Boundaries With Music Award, and AFRIMMA Album of the Year for his critically acclaimed album, 5ive.

His hit collaboration with fellow Nigerian singer Omah Lay, With You, also secured nominations in the Best Collaboration and Song of the Year categories.

The multiple nominations cap another remarkable year for Davido, whose album and international collaborations have continued to strengthen Afrobeats’ global influence.

Burna Boy, Black Sherif, And Diamond Platnumz Follow Closely

Closely trailing Davido are Nigerian Grammy winner Burna Boy, Ghanaian rap star Black Sherif and Tanzanian music icon Diamond Platnumz, who each received four nominations.

South African sensation Tyla emerged as the most nominated female artiste with three nods, while Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems earned two nominations.

The nominations reflect the growing diversity and international appeal of African music, with artistes from across the continent recognised for their achievements over the past year.

Tyla’s inclusion among the leading nominees comes on the back of her rapid rise on the global music scene.

The South African singer gained worldwide recognition after her smash hit Water became an international success, making history as one of the few African songs to break into the US Billboard Hot 100.

Known for blending amapiano, pop and R&B, Tyla has continued to expand her international profile with a string of successful releases and major award wins.

Tems also maintained her impressive run, building on a career that has seen her evolve into one of Africa’s most recognised female voices.

The Nigerian singer has earned widespread acclaim for her soulful sound and international collaborations, further cementing her place among the continent’s leading music exports.

Burna Boy also remains one of Africa’s biggest global stars, with consistent commercial success and international recognition.

The Grammy-winning singer has continued to headline major festivals, dominate streaming platforms and set new milestones for African music worldwide, reinforcing his influence beyond the continent.

Explaining the awards’ absence over the past two years, AFRIMMA Founder, Anderson Obiagwu, said the organisers intentionally suspended the event to reposition it for a stronger return.

Announcing the nominees on his Instagram page on Wednesday, Obiagwu assured fans that this year’s edition would deliver an enhanced experience.

“For the last two years, AFRIMMA took a break to make it even bigger and create something sensational. AFRIMMA is coming back bigger and better this year. It’s going to be epic, one of a kind,” he said.

Below is the full list of the 2026 AFRIMMA Nominations:

Best Male West Africa

Davido (Nigeria)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

BNXN (Nigeria)

Rema (Nigeria)

Asake (Nigeria)

Didi B (Ivory Coast)

Djodje (Cape Verde)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Ruger (Nigeria)

Dino Santiago (Cape Verde)

Best Female West Africa

Hadzi Vodushi (Ghana)

Tems (Nigeria)

Josey (Ivory Coast)

Viviane Chidid (Senegal)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Moliy (Ghana)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Mariam Ba Lagare (Mali)

Teni (Nigeria)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Best Male East Africa

Lij Michael (Ethiopia)

Marioo (Tanzania)

Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Juma Jux (Tanzania)

Bien (Kenya)

Mbosso (Tanzania)

Joshua Baraka (Uganda)

Single Dee (South Sudan)

Barnaba (Tanzania)

Best Female East Africa

Abigail Chams (Tanzania)

Veronica Adane (Ethiopia)

Bridget Blue (Kenya)

Zuchu (Tanzania)

Nikita Kering (Kenya)

Ariel Wayz (Rwanda)

Njerae (Kenya)

Winnie Nwagi (Uganda)

Salemia (Ethiopia)

Best Male Central Africa

Matias Damásio (Angola)

Dadju (DR Congo)

TayC (Cameroon)

Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)

Calema (São Tomé & Príncipe)

Gims (DR Congo)

Gerilson Israel (Angola)

Ko-C (Cameroon)

Best Female Central Africa

Anna Joyce (Angola)

Rebo (DR Congo)

Krys M (Cameroon)

Blanche Bailly (Cameroon)

Cindy Le Coeur (DR Congo)

Espoir La Tigresse (Gabon)

Jessy B (Republic of the Congo)

Emma’a (Gabon)

Best Male Southern Africa

Scott Maphuma (South Africa)

Nutty O (Zimbabwe)

Yo Maps (Zambia)

DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)

Zeze Kingston (Malawi)

Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)

William Last KRM (Botswana)

Kabza De Small (South Africa)

Best Female Southern Africa

Mawhoo (South Africa)

Tamy Moyo (Zimbabwe)

Charma Gal (Botswana)

Babalwa M (South Africa)

Hanna (Zimbabwe)

Uncle Waffles (South Africa)

Bombshell Grenade (Zambia)

Makhadzi (South Africa)

Tyla (South Africa)

Best Male North Africa

Wegz (Egypt)

Stormy (Morocco)

Adviser (Mauritania)

Amr Diab (Egypt)

Marwan Moussa (Egypt)

ElGrandeToto (Morocco)

DJ Snake (Algeria)

Cheb Momo (Algeria)

Best Female North Africa

Marwa Loud (Morocco)

Chirine Lajmi (Tunisia)

Manal (Morocco)

Souhila Ben Lachhab (Algeria)

Sherine (Egypt)

Latifa (Tunisia)

Kenza Morsli (Algeria)

Zina Daoudia (Morocco)

Crossing Boundaries with Music Award

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Aya Nakamura (Mali)

Rema (Nigeria)

Davido (Nigeria)

Toby Nwigwe (Nigeria)

Flavour (Nigeria)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)

Odeal (Nigeria)

Best Newcomer

Lisandro Cuxi (Cape Verde)

Mavo (Nigeria)

Abigail Chams (Tanzania)

6uff (Nigeria)

Lava Lava (Tanzania)

Florito (Angola)

Toxic Lyrikali (Kenya)

Fola (Nigeria)

Artist of the Year

Asake (Nigeria)

Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Rema (Nigeria)

Tyla (South Africa)

Tems (Nigeria)

Davido (Nigeria)

Bien (Kenya)

Best Gospel

Mercy Chinwo (Nigeria)

Prosper Germoh (Cameroon)

Christina Shusho (Tanzania)

Miguel Buila (Angola)

Bidemi Olaoba (Nigeria)

Deborah Lukalu (DR Congo)

Joel Lwaga (Tanzania)

Moïse Mbiye (DR Congo)

Sunmisola Agbebi Okeleye (Nigeria)

Best Female Rap Act

Rosa Ree (Tanzania)

Eno Barony (Ghana)

Bombshell Grenade (Zambia)

Freda Rhymz (Ghana)

Moozlie (South Africa)

Ssaru (Kenya)

Ami Yerewolo (Mali)

Candy Bleakz (Nigeria)

Best Male Rap Act

Odumodublvck (Nigeria)

Jeriq (Nigeria)

Ninho (DR Congo)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

A-Reece (South Africa)

6uff (Nigeria)

Blxckie (South Africa)

Yung Lunya (Tanzania)

Phyno (Nigeria)

Himra (Ivory Coast)

Best Collaboration

Bien & Alikiba Finale

BNXN & Sarz Back Outside

Davido & Omah Lay With You

Diamond Platnumz ft. Juma Jux Joy

Patoranking ft. Ruger Shake That

Fally Ipupa ft. Wizkid Jam

Jazzworx & Tukuthela Bengicela

Flavour ft. Baaba Maal Afroculture

Marvais Djo ft. Kano Choir Pile

Song of the Year

Davido ft. Omah Lay With You

BNXN & Sarz Back Outside

Bien & Alikiba Finale

Diamond Platnumz ft. Juma Jux Joy

Moliy ft. Shenseea & Skillibeng Shake It to the Max

Black Sherif So It Goes

Ciza Isaka (6AM)

Young Jonn Elumelu

DopeNation Kakalika

Marvais Djo ft. Kano Choir Pile

DJ Kedjevara Ça Fait Mal

Best Video Director

Hanscana (Tanzania)

Director Pink (Nigeria)

Elias Belkader (Algeria)

Mateo Da Silva (Cameroon)

TG Omori (Nigeria)

Babs Direction (Ghana)

Jake Zaral (Zimbabwe)

Dammy Twitch (Nigeria)

Best DJ Africa

DJ Spinall (Nigeria)

DJ Dollar (Senegal)

Uncle Waffles (South Africa)

DJ Obi (Nigeria)

DJ Tunez (Nigeria)

DJ Sly King (Ghana)

DJ Commissioner Wysei (Nigeria)

DJ Nelasta (Angola)

Major League DJs (South Africa)

DJ Kaywise (Nigeria)

DJ Dope Caesar (Nigeria)

DJ Moh (Kenya)

Best African DJ USA

DJ Kuncept (Nigeria)

DJ Akua (Ghana)

DJ Prince (Nigeria)

DJ Bode (Nigeria)

DJ Chelsea (Canada)

DJ Shinski (Kenya)

DJ Birame BB L’amour (Ivory Coast)

DJ Oreo (Nigeria)

Lex and Answer (Zimbabwe)

DJ Nani (Nigeria)

Music Producer of the Year

Masterkraft (Nigeria)

Andre Vibez (Nigeria)

207 (Uganda)

Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)

Magicsticks (Nigeria)

MOG Beatz (Ghana)

Xduppy (South Africa)

London (Nigeria)

Best African Dancer

Masaka Dance Kids (Uganda)

Incredible Zigi (Ghana)

Poco Lee (Nigeria)

Ghetto Kids (Uganda)

Angel Nyigu (Tanzania)

Hope Ramafalo (South Africa)

Wet Bad Gang (Angola)

Dancegod Lloyd (Ghana)

Hooliboy (Ghana)

Best Male Reggae/Dancehall

Valiant (Jamaica)

Mr. Killa (Grenada)

Patoranking (Nigeria)

Shatta Wale (Ghana)

Skillibeng (Jamaica)

Vybz Kartel (Jamaica)

Popcaan (Jamaica)

Kranium (Jamaica)

Best Female Reggae/Dancehall

Shenseea (Jamaica)

Jada Kingdom (Jamaica)

Moliy (Ghana)

Spice (Jamaica)

Koffee (Jamaica)

Lila Iké (Jamaica)

Shaneil Muir (Jamaica)

Vanessa Bling (Jamaica)

Best African Group

Disco Misr (Egypt)

Calema (São Tomé & Príncipe)

Show Dem Camp (Nigeria)

Toofan (Togo)

DopeNation (Ghana)

Team Paiya (Ivory Coast)

Mi Casa (South Africa)

Bracket (Nigeria)

AFRIMMA Album of the Year

Black Sherif Top of The Morning Era

Omah Lay Clarity of Mind

Asake M$NEY

Tyla A-Pop

Burna Boy No Sign of Weakness

Lloyiso Never Thought I Could

Davido 5ive

Leigh-Anne – My Ego Told Me To

Himra SORRY I’M BAD

Best African USA Based Artist

Kwate (Nigeria)

Bills (Nigeria)

Mannywellz (Nigeria)

Moses Sumney (Ghana)

Libianca (Cameroon)

Palmwine Tappers Band (Nigeria)

Detty K (Ivory Coast)

J Pako (DR Congo)

Emma Nyra (Nigeria)

AFRIMMA Timeless Impact Award

Timaya (Nigeria)

Amr Diab (Egypt)

Sarkodie (Ghana)

Nameless (Kenya)

Oskido (South Africa)

Kcee (Nigeria)

Slap Dee (Zambia)

Bebe Cool (Uganda)

Flavour (Nigeria)

Mafikizolo (South Africa)

African Athlete of the Year

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea)

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Pascal Siakam (Cameroon)

Faith Kipyegon (Kenya)

Nnamdi Madubuike (Nigeria)

Best Influencer

Peller (Nigeria)

Carter Efe (Nigeria)

Khaby Lame (Senegal)

Nasty Black (Nigeria)

Lasizwe Dambuza (South Africa)

Ilyas El Maliki (Morocco)

Crazy Kennar (Kenya)

Sabinus (Nigeria)

Best Actor/Actress

Timini Egbuson (Nigeria)

Uzor Arukwe (Nigeria)

Bimbo Ademoye (Nigeria)

Uche Montana (Nigeria)

Elizabeth Michael “Lulu” (Tanzania)

Zander Adika (Kenya)

Pallance Dladla (South Africa)

Masali Baduza (South Africa)

Best Comedian

Basketmouth (Nigeria)

Bovi (Nigeria)

Warri Pikin (Nigeria)

Eric Omondi (Kenya)

Trevor Noah (South Africa)

Godfrey (Nigeria)

Patrick “Salvado” Idringi (Uganda)

Ty Ngachira (Kenya)

Best Hypeman/MC

Big Smart (Nigeria)

Shody (Nigeria)

Ogee The MC (Ghana)

MC Wild (Kenya)

Robot Boii (South Africa)

Balaa MC (Tanzania)

MC Mignon (DR Congo)

Do2dtun (Nigeria)

Community Impact Award

Ester Mathew Tonlagha Foundation (Nigeria)

Noella Foundation (Nigeria)

FAWE – Forum for African Women Educationalists (Kenya)

Educate! (Uganda)

IkamvaYouth (South Africa)

Street Child (Sierra Leone)

Tony Elumelu Foundation (Nigeria)