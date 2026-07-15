‘I Spend ₦400 Million Monthly’ – Davido

Nigerian award-winning Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that he spends between $200,000 and $300,000, approximately between ₦300 million and ₦400 million, every month.

Naija News reports that Davido, during a recent livestream with streamer Davrel, said being a celebrity is expensive.

According to Davido, the ₦300 million and ₦400 million he spends do not include expenses for his wife, Chioma Adeleke, or the rest of his household.

He said, “I spend between $200,000 and $300,000 every month and that doesn’t even include my wife’s expenses or the rest of my household.

“It also doesn’t include expenses for the purchase of luxury cars and jewellery.”

In other news, Davido recently reacted to a viral video showing Ozonna Soludo, the son of Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo, dancing to a song directed at some of the country’s political leaders.

The video, which circulated widely on social media, showed Ozonna singing along and dancing to the controversial track that mentioned President Bola Tinubu, Governor Soludo and other prominent politicians.

The clip attracted attention from many Nigerians because Ozonna continued participating in the video even when the song mentioned his father.

The viral moment later caught Davido’s attention, and the singer shared his reaction to Ozonna’s appearance in the clip.

The DMW boss found the situation amusing and left a comment suggesting that Ozonna was not bothered by the reactions the video could attract.