Court Permits Ex-Taraba Gov, Ishaku To Travel For Surgery

The Federal Capital Territory High Court has granted a former governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, permission to travel to Dubai for a medical examination and surgery.

Naija News reports that Justice Sylvanus Oriji approved the request on Tuesday following an application filed by Ishaku’s counsel, Chris Umar.

The prosecution did not oppose the application. The judge subsequently adjourned the case until October 5, 2026, for the continuation of the trial.

Ishaku is standing trial alongside a former Permanent Secretary in the Taraba State Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bello Yero.

The defendants are facing 15 counts bordering on conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and the alleged conversion of public funds.

They have pleaded not guilty to the charges. Ishaku served as governor of Taraba State between 2015 and 2023.

Witness Alleges Diversion Of ₦1.8 Billion

At an earlier sitting on Monday, an official of the Taraba State Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Taiwo Johns, told the court how ₦1.8 billion allegedly meant for the purchase of Christmas grains was channelled through his company’s bank account.

Johns said the money was paid into the account of P3 Cornerstone International Nigeria Limited on the instruction of Yero, who was his superior at the time.

According to the witness, the funds were transferred from the account of Gassol Local Government Area to his company in 69 separate transactions.

Continuing his testimony on Tuesday, Johns said several local government areas transferred money into his company’s account for the purchase and distribution of Christmas grains.

He listed Donga, Zing, Gassol and Yorro local government areas among those that allegedly made payments in July 2019.

The witness said a ₦3 million payment received from Yorro Local Government Area on July 22, 2019, was withdrawn and handed over to Yero.

According to him, Yero subsequently took the money to the Government House. Johns also narrated further transactions involving his company’s account.

He told the court, “On July 24, 2019, Blessed Springs Modern Communication credited my account with ₦4.4 million.

“On that day, I reported to my superior, Babangida Hassan, the director of finance. On the same date, he gave an instruction on the account the money would be transferred to, which he said was a directive from above.”

The witness said two additional transfers of ₦10 million each were made into the P3 Cornerstone account on the same day.

He added, “On the same July 24, 2019, there were two transfers of ₦10 million each into the P3 Cornerstone account. I reported the same to my boss.

“The two ₦10 million were paid into my account by the same person, Henrietta Meepatan. I withdrew ₦6 million, ₦5 million and ₦1 million.”

The prosecution is expected to continue leading evidence when the trial resumes in October.