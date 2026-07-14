Tinubu Asks Reps To Amend Constitution For State Police

President Bola Tinubu has urged the House of Representatives to amend the 1999 Constitution to establish a legal framework for state police nationwide.

Naija News reports that the President said the proposed constitutional amendment was a vital part of his administration’s efforts to restructure Nigeria’s security architecture in response to the country’s persistent security challenges.

Tinubu made the request in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, transmitting the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Alteration) (State Police) Bill, 2026, for legislative consideration.

According to the President, the proposed legislation is intended to provide the constitutional foundation for states to establish and operate their own police services.

He noted that the bill builds on previous legislative work already undertaken by the House of Representatives on the issue.

Tinubu added that the Executive’s proposal also introduced safeguards to ensure the transition to a dual policing system is implemented efficiently.

“The proposed legislation is a critical component of our administration’s strategy to reorganise Nigeria’s security architecture to better protect our citizens,” the President stated.

He expressed optimism that lawmakers would give the bill speedy consideration and approval.

The latest move comes amid growing calls from governors, security experts, and other stakeholders for the establishment of state police to address the country’s worsening insecurity.

Supporters of the proposal have argued that decentralising policing would improve intelligence gathering, enhance community policing and strengthen responses to crimes such as kidnapping, banditry and communal violence.

The debate over state police has gained momentum in recent years as states continue to demand greater control over security within their jurisdictions.

If approved by the National Assembly, the constitutional amendment will still require endorsement by the constitutionally prescribed number of state Houses of Assembly before it can become law.

Upon completion of the constitutional process, states would be empowered to establish their own police services to operate alongside the Nigeria Police Force under the proposed dual policing structure.

The Executive has expressed confidence that the reform will strengthen internal security and improve the protection of lives and property across the country.