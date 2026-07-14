Funke Akindele Reveals Extreme Sacrifices Behind ₦2.7 Billion Movie Success

‎Nollywood actress and film-maker, Funke Akindele, has opened up about the sacrifices she made for her latest movie, Behind The Scenes.

According to her, she abandoned herself for work, didn’t make her hair, didn’t attend parties, and didn’t go to people’s houses to greet them.

Naija News reports that she made the disclosure during an appearance on Bella Naija.

She said that the movie, which has grossed ₦2.7 billion, kept her very busy.

Akindele stressed that she was neck-deep in work, sacrificed her time for it, and now enjoys the fruits of her labour. The filmmaker added that it took her a lot of sacrifice, sleepless nights, forgetting to eat and giving her all.

‎“What I do differently to achieve this level of success is lots of work. When I say “a lot of work,” it means giving your all. I abandoned myself for work; I didn’t even make my hair, except when I am going on the red carpet or somewhere important. I don’t attend parties, I don’t go to greet people at home, I quit everything. I’m neck-deep in work; I sacrifice my time for it. It’s now that I am relaxed, feeling fresh, doing the skincare. It was a lot of sacrifice, sleepless nights, forgetting to eat, giving my all,” she said.

In an Instagram post, Akindele had shared some of the measures she took to actualise her dream. She said her journey didn’t start in a day; it took learning, praying, and choosing to re-strategise, re-evaluate, and re-execute.