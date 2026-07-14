315 Nigerians To Be Evacuated From South Africa On Final Flight

The Federal Government has announced it has concluded arrangements for the final evacuation of stranded Nigerians from South Africa, with 315 returnees expected to arrive in Lagos on Wednesday on an Air Peace flight.

Naija News reports that the government had earlier conducted four evacuation flights, bringing home hundreds of Nigerians as part of efforts to ensure the safety and welfare of its citizens abroad.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, in a statement signed and issued on Tuesday, disclosed that the final evacuation flight is scheduled to depart Johannesburg at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, and is expected to arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 6:30 a.m.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting Nigerians wherever they may be and expressed appreciation to all stakeholders involved in the evacuation exercise.

The Air Peace-operated flight marks the conclusion of the Federal Government’s evacuation of Nigerians who indicated interest in returning home following the recent xenophobic attacks and security concerns in parts of South Africa.

Recall that the sixth batch of Nigerians evacuated from South Africa arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, last Friday night, bringing the total number of returnees to 1,174.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) disclosed this in a statement by its Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

According to the commission, the latest batch comprised 40 Nigerians who arrived aboard a chartered flight.

NIDCOM said the evacuation exercise involved four Air Peace flights, which conveyed 258, 266, 262 and 282 returnees respectively, while a ValueJet flight brought back 66 Nigerians.