‘Everything Around Us Is Crumbling And Nigerians Are Barely Holding On’ – Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has questioned the relevance of the country’s uninterrupted democratic rule if it continues to fall short of addressing citizens’ needs.

Naija News reports that the film star, during an interview on Channels Television’s special Democracy Day programme on Thursday, asserted that the country’s democratic experience has failed to deliver a meaningful impact to the lives of ordinary citizens.

Kate Henshaw lamented the erosion of the middle class, the decay in public infrastructure, and the rising poverty levels, stressing that Nigerians are struggling to survive under worsening socio-economic conditions.

Despite the grim realities, Henshaw urged Nigerians not to give up on demanding accountability from those in government.

She said, “Our democracy is not being felt by the people. Yes, we have had uninterrupted democracy, but how does that trickle down? What is that trickle-down effect? How does it impact the lives of the people, the ordinary Nigerians?

“There is no middle class and we cannot tell any more lies to ourselves. People are impoverished, healthcare is in shambles, there is no security.

“Everything around us is crumbling and Nigerians are barely holding on by the skin of their teeth.

“The battles for the things that are important cannot be won in a day. We cannot keep quiet. We have to continuously make sure that we hold the government accountable.

“There must be justice, equity, and security for the people — for their lives and property.”

The thespian further stated that she was reluctant to join in the usual celebratory messages for Democracy Day, because there is nothing to say and nothing has not been actualised.

She added, “I’d have tweeted something like ‘Happy Democracy Day,’ but there was nothing in me to say. It’s just this feeling of something that hasn’t really actualised — something that is dwindling.

“But I still hold on to hope that we will have a country to live in, for our children — something they can build on.”