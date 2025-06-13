Sports
2025 FIFA Club World Cup: Complete Matchday 1 Fixtures, Kick-off Time
Football fans around the globe are bracing for an electrifying start to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, with Matchday 1 of the expanded tournament kicking off on Sunday, June 15.
This inaugural matchday marks a historic chapter in the Club World Cup, as it expands to a 32-team format and adopts a World Cup-style group stage.
With clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Palmeiras, and Inter Miami all in action across five intense days, fans will be treated to non-stop global football drama.
Among the standout fixtures are Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, against Al Ahly, African giants. Meanwhile, PSG will take on Atlético Madrid in a European heavyweight showdown.
South American powers Palmeiras, Flamengo, and River Plate will also test their mettle against top international opposition.
Below is the full list of Matchday 1 fixtures with corresponding kick-off times:
Matchday 1 Fixtures and Kick-off Times:
Sunday, 15 June
Al Ahly vs Inter Miami: 12:30
Bayern Munich vs Auckland City: 17:00
PSG vs Atlético Madrid: 20:00
Palmeiras vs Porto: 23:00
Monday, 16 June
Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders: 03:00
Chelsea vs LAFC: 20:00
Boca Juniors vs Benfica: 23:00
Tuesday, 17 June
Flamengo vs ES Tunis: 02:00
Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund: 17:00
River Plate vs Urawa Reds: 20:00
Ulsan Hyundai vs Mamelodi Sundowns: 23:00
Wednesday, 18 June
Monterrey vs Inter Milan: 02:00
Manchester City vs Wydad AC: 17:00
Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal: 20:00
Pachuca vs RB Salzburg: 23:00
Thursday, 19 June
Al Ain vs Juventus: 02:00