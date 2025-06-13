2025 FIFA Club World Cup: Complete Matchday 1 Fixtures, Kick-off Time

Football fans around the globe are bracing for an electrifying start to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, with Matchday 1 of the expanded tournament kicking off on Sunday, June 15.

This inaugural matchday marks a historic chapter in the Club World Cup, as it expands to a 32-team format and adopts a World Cup-style group stage.

With clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Palmeiras, and Inter Miami all in action across five intense days, fans will be treated to non-stop global football drama.

Among the standout fixtures are Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, against Al Ahly, African giants. Meanwhile, PSG will take on Atlético Madrid in a European heavyweight showdown.

South American powers Palmeiras, Flamengo, and River Plate will also test their mettle against top international opposition.

Below is the full list of Matchday 1 fixtures with corresponding kick-off times:

Matchday 1 Fixtures and Kick-off Times:

Sunday, 15 June

Al Ahly vs Inter Miami: 12:30

Bayern Munich vs Auckland City: 17:00

PSG vs Atlético Madrid: 20:00

Palmeiras vs Porto: 23:00

Monday, 16 June

Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders: 03:00

Chelsea vs LAFC: 20:00

Boca Juniors vs Benfica: 23:00

Tuesday, 17 June

Flamengo vs ES Tunis: 02:00

Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund: 17:00

River Plate vs Urawa Reds: 20:00

Ulsan Hyundai vs Mamelodi Sundowns: 23:00

Wednesday, 18 June

Monterrey vs Inter Milan: 02:00

Manchester City vs Wydad AC: 17:00

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal: 20:00

Pachuca vs RB Salzburg: 23:00

Thursday, 19 June

Al Ain vs Juventus: 02:00