FIFA’s $1 Billion Club World Cup To Miss Five Top Football Stars

As FIFA prepares to roll out the red carpet for the inaugural expanded Club World Cup in the United States on Sunday, June 15, excitement is noticeable and so is a lingering sense of absence.

With a staggering $1 billion in prize money up for grabs, fans across the globe expected a festival of football’s finest. But several global superstars will be notably missing from the 2025 Club World Cup, dampening the glitter of the much-anticipated spectacle.

Below are the top five footballers who will be absent at the Club World Cup:

Mohamed Salah: Liverpool (Egypt)

Despite Liverpool’s domestic triumph in England, the club’s absence from the tournament due to FIFA’s complex qualification criteria means Egyptian maestro Mohamed Salah won’t feature.

The Premier League’s record-setter for goal involvements this season, with 29 goals and 18 assists, will spend his summer on the sidelines.

Salah, who has been visibly winding down from a long season, recently shared a relaxed beach photo on Instagram. Still, fans will regret missing the opportunity to see him face Paris Saint-Germain, the side that eliminated Liverpool from the UEFA Champions League.

Also absent are Liverpool stars like Virgil van Dijk and potential transfer target Florian Wirtz, whose club Bayer Leverkusen failed to qualify.

Lamine Yamal: Barcelona (Spain)

Few teenagers have taken world football by storm the way Lamine Yamal has. The 17-year-old Barcelona winger, dubbed by many as the heir to Lionel Messi, dazzled fans with his explosive dribbling and match-winning flair throughout the season.

A Ballon d’Or contender, Yamal’s absence is deeply felt, not just because of his incredible form, but because the Club World Cup may have been the only chance for him to face his idol Messi, who will feature with Inter Miami.

The Spanish champions’ non-qualification also means fans will miss out on the talents of Raphinha, Pedri, and Robert Lewandowski.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Al Nassr (Portugal)

Football fans hoping for a nostalgic Messi-Ronaldo showdown in the United States will be disappointed. Despite efforts to engineer a move that would allow the 40-year-old Portuguese legend to feature, Cristiano Ronaldo is staying with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino hinted at discussions to bring Ronaldo into the tournament, but the five-time Ballon d’Or winner downplayed the talks.

“Some teams reached out to me,” Ronaldo said. “Some made sense and others did not, but you can’t catch every ball.”

Ronaldo recently added the Nations League title to his collection with Portugal.

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal (England)

Arsenal’s resurgence this season saw them reach the Champions League semi-finals, knocking out Real Madrid along the way.

But despite their progress, they narrowly missed out on qualification. That means star winger Bukayo Saka, whose only major club trophy remains an FA Cup win from 2020, will not be on the plane to the U.S.

Arsenal fans may feel particularly aggrieved, as the tournament presented a rare chance for international silverware and a substantial cash boost. As Mikel Arteta’s men look to close the gap with Manchester City and Liverpool, missing out on both glory and funds will sting.

Neymar: Santos (Brazil)

Back in Brazil with boyhood club Santos, Neymar’s return to form was meant to be a comeback story ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

But his injury-laden spell at Al-Hilal and the lack of qualification for Santos keeps him out of this Club World Cup edition.

Neymar, 33, may no longer be at his peak, but his star power remains massive and his absence is a blow both on and off the pitch.

For tournament organisers struggling to fill seats, Neymar’s absence is also a commercial setback.