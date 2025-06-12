‘You’re A Blatant Liar, Provide Evidence’ – Again, Air Peace Tackles Oshiomhole

Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace, has responded strongly to allegations made by Senator Adams Oshiomhole, challenging the former Edo State Governor to provide evidence that its staff extorted passengers at the Lagos airport.

Naija News reports that Oshiomhole, who represents Edo North in the Senate, had on Wednesday accused the airline of denying him and other passengers boarding access for a Lagos–Abuja flight, despite completing online check-in.

He claimed the airline instead resold seats at inflated prices to walk-in passengers, sparking outrage and flight disruption at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1.

But in a swift statement released Wednesday night, Air Peace described the senator’s claims as “deliberate falsehood,” insisting that no passenger was extorted and no tickets were sold after check-in closed.

“The Senator lied blatantly when he accused Air Peace of extorting its passengers,” the airline said. “We challenge Senator Oshiomhole to bring one evidence of a passenger that was extorted.”

The airline also denied claims of overbooking, stating that the aircraft eventually departed with more than 30 empty seats.

“It would have been in our interest to carry Oshiomhole and those others who missed their flights for lateness on this flight, instead of flying many empty seats,” the statement noted. “But we will never sacrifice our strict on-time performance for monetary gains.”

Refuting Oshiomhole’s narrative of standing up for stranded passengers, Air Peace said the senator’s conduct at the airport was disruptive and self-serving.

“It’s absolutely false that he was offered preferential treatment and that he was fighting for others. Senator Oshiomhole was not fighting for anyone. He came to the airport late and was told that he was late. He then began to foment trouble,” the airline alleged.

According to the statement, Oshiomhole allegedly jumped on the baggage conveyor belt, blocked check-in counters, and incited other passengers against the airline.

Air Peace called on the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to release CCTV footage from the terminal to clarify the events.

“His accusation of extortion is very defamatory. His conduct was very violent, unbecoming, unfortunate and above all, shameful,” the statement concluded.