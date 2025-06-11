‘This Can’t Continue’ – Oshiomhole Narrates What Caused Clash With Air Peace Officials

Senator Adams Oshiomhole has criticised domestic airline Air Peace for allegedly barring checked-in passengers from boarding its flight on Wednesday morning at Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1, while reportedly reselling seats at significantly inflated prices.

Naija News reports that in a video that circulated on social media, the former Edo State Governor was seen confronting airport officials over the treatment of passengers.

Sources at the airport had claimed that Oshiomhole obstructed the entrance to the Zulu Terminal of the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) after arriving at the terminal significantly past the scheduled departure time of his flight.

They claimed that Oshiomhole was supposed to take an early morning Air Peace flight, with a departure time set for 6:30 am.

Air Peace, in a statement to journalists, condemned Oshiomhole for what it described as the “unruly and disruptive conduct.

Air Peace stated, “Upon being informed of the missed flight, the politician resorted to violence, physically assaulting our staff and forcefully barricading the terminal’s entrance.

“He went as far as sealing the entry gate and manning the access point, effectively obstructing other passengers from gaining entry into the terminal.”

But speaking to Vanguard, Oshiomhole offered detailed insight into the events that triggered the commotion.

“I booked Air Peace… They delayed the flight for over five hours. In the end, they announced a cancellation. I had to get another ticket,” the former Edo State governor recounted.

“Yesterday, I booked a flight for 6:30 a.m. I checked in online with two Ghanaians who were with me. I got to the airport by 6:05 a.m., only to be told the counter had closed.”

Despite having no luggage and presenting proof of his online check-in, Oshiomhole said he was denied boarding while watching others being allowed through.

“I noticed they were still taking in other people, even as they told me the gate had closed,” he said. “What is the point of online check-in if you can’t board with it?”

According to him, other passengers shared similar experiences. He cited the case of a woman with an infant who was also turned back despite arriving early, only to be told the flight was full while tickets were being sold to others for ₦200,000 to ₦300,000.

He said: “The woman had paid ₦146,000 online and got there before 6 a.m. They told her she was late. Later, they said she could board the next flight if she paid another ₦109,100. That’s over ₦250,000 for a one-hour flight.”

Oshiomhole alleged that the airline was reselling seats at a premium to walk-in customers, while denying service to early-booking passengers. He criticised what he described as a breakdown of regulatory oversight.

“You have regulatory agencies, and they are all compromising. You cannot deny people who booked early and resell their seats on the spot,” he said.

The senator said he eventually sent the affected woman ₦500,000 to help with her situation, noting that many other passengers were left stranded.

Despite offers to be fast-tracked through a lounge, Oshiomhole said he stayed back in solidarity.

The former All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman said: “People said, ‘Comrade, please don’t leave—this is how they’ve been treating us.’ That’s why I stayed. This can’t continue. We must follow the rules.”