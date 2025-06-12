Why Tomato Prices Are High – Farmers Reveal

The Kaduna State chapter of the Tomatoes Growers and Processors Association of Nigeria (TOPAN) has attributed the recent surge in tomato prices to increased demand during the Sallah celebrations and a drop in production output among farmers.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos, Rabiu Zuntu, Chairman of TOPAN in Kaduna, explained that the price hike was seasonal and linked to festivities.

“The reason for the hike of the produce can be closely linked to the increased demands during the festivities and the low production output of farmers,” Zuntu said.

He noted that tomato prices were generally stable before the Eid celebrations but shot up due to the surge in consumption.

“The main reason for the consistent rise in the price of tomatoes in recent times is the high demand of the produce and low productivity level of the farmers,” he added.

“With the just concluded festivities for the Sallah celebration and other high demands we have witnessed in recent times and with the Easter celebration, the price of tomatoes has been high this period.”

Zuntu, however, assured that the situation is temporary and that prices are expected to stabilise soon.

He said: “After the festivities, in a week or two everything will go back to normal; expect the price of tomatoes to normalise then.”

He also pointed out that rising transportation costs contributed to the price fluctuations observed during the festive period.