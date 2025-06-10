Trump Govt Deports World-Most-Followed TikToker Khaby Lame From US

The United States government has deported Khaby Lame, the world’s most followed TikTok star, over allegations of immigration violations.

According to The New York Times, Lame was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last Friday at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

The 25-year-old Italian-Senegalese influencer, who has over 160 million TikTok followers, was accused of overstaying his visa after entering the country on April 30.

ICE confirmed in a statement that Lame had “overstayed the terms of his visa” and was granted a voluntary departure order. He has since left the United States.

Trump-Aligned Teen Claims Credit

While Lame’s deportation has sparked widespread online backlash, a self-described Gen Z Trump supporter, Bo Loudon, has publicly claimed responsibility for tipping off immigration authorities.

“Every single illegal alien needs to be DEPORTED,” Loudon wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “When I found out the biggest TikTok star, Khaby Lame, is an illegal alien evading taxes, I worked with Trump’s ICE to have him removed.”

The teenager, who frequently shares photos with Donald Trump and members of his circle, told online streamer Dylan Page that he contacted senior officials after learning of Lame’s alleged undocumented status.

“I just called some buddies in the administration,” Loudon said. “And I’ve never seen anything happen so quick.”

Loudon also accused Lame of holding anti-Trump views, although there is no public record of Lame expressing any political opinions.

A Meteoric Rise Meets Controversy

Khaby Lame rose to international fame by mocking overly complicated life hack videos with silent, exaggerated reactions—turning his expressive face and body language into a viral sensation.

His massive popularity earned him deals with global fashion brands, a role in a Hollywood film, and his own U.S.-based reality show, Khaby Is Coming To America, on Tubi.

Despite the recent controversy, Lame has not made any public statements. However, he did post an Instagram story on Monday from São Paulo, Brazil—his first confirmed location following his departure from the U.S.

Legal Questions Surrounding His Status

Lame’s former legal representative, Riccardo Lanzo, acknowledged the influencer had spent considerable time in the United States recently, though he admitted uncertainty about his client’s visa situation.

His case comes amid a broader immigration crackdown under President Donald Trump’s renewed term, with ICE stepping up arrests and removals—even in high-profile cases involving celebrities and influencers.

The New York Times reported that Loudon declined to comment further, instead pointing reporters to his interview with Dylan Page.