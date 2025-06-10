Ndume Risks Sanction For Saying Tinubu May Lose Election Like Jonathan

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened to sanction former Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, over his recent comments warning that President Bola Tinubu may experience the treatment of former President, Goodluck Jonatha in 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Senator Ndume while speaking on Sunday during the Channels Television’s Politics Today, expressed fear that an upset awaited the President at the next poll if he failed to learn from the shocking defeat of Jonathan in 2015.

The lawmaker said, despite the defections to the APC, the voters appear dissatisfied with the Tinubu government and only politicians are singing a different tune.

According to him, he was initially at the APC summit, where President Tinubu was endorsed by party members, but when he saw that the purpose of the gathering was to endorse Tinubu for a second term, he left the venue immediately in disagreement.

Ndume said party endorsement is not a guarantee for winning elections, recalling that former President Goodluck Jonathan secured the endorsement of 22 governors of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2015 poll, yet he lost his re-election bid to Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In response, the APC’s Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, in an interview with Punch on Monday, said the ruling party is open-minded and welcomes a variety of viewpoints provided they aligned with progressive social and political ideals.

Ibrahim emphasized that while the party allows differing opinions, it also has established procedures for disciplining members who engage in misconduct.

He said, “As you are aware, Senator Ndume is a senior and respected member of the APC. This is not the first time he has made public his opinion about the way and manner the country is being governed by his party, sometimes expressing dissent or contrary views.

“But because the APC is a party of liberal-minded people, it doesn’t quarrel with diverse ideas, provided they do not violate the party’s constitution.

“It is a progressive party that is tolerant of people’s different perspectives, as long as they are perspectives that are inclined to progressive social and political changes.

“The party respects others’ beliefs and advocates for reforms that promote freedom and equality.

“But, they must be done in a manner that is not injurious to the laid down rules of acceptable behaviour. If they go contrary, the party has a machinery for censorship or punishment, which are beyond my powers as a director.”