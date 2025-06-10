NAF Begins Probe As Officer Dies While Serving Punishment In Guardroom

The authorities of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have announced that they have initiated investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of one of their personnel, Late Corporal Wulumba A. S., who was attached to the Bauchi command.

Naija News reported earlier that the late officer died while being held in a guardroom after allegedly being detained due to his late arrival at his duty post.

His tardiness was linked to health challenges he was facing.

A family member of the officer stated that they were informed the deceased was detained on May 4, after the commanding officer dismissed his explanations regarding his lateness.

“Our late brother told us that his offence was arriving late due to illness, but his commander wouldn’t listen. After that call, we never heard from him again — until we were told on Friday that he was dead.

“Detention for minor offences like lateness is not supposed to exceed 24 hours according to the military rules. He should have been court-martialled if necessary, not locked up indefinitely. Now he’s gone,” one of the family members had told reporters.

In response to the incident, NAF authorities conveyed their sorrow, characterizing the event as “unfortunate” and stating that the force would take measures to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

During a conversation with Daily Trust on Tuesday morning, the NAF spokesman, Ehimen Ejodame, clarified that the force had established a Board of Inquiry to investigate the causes of his death.

Ejodame, who holds the rank of Air Commodore, affirmed that the force is dedicated to the welfare of its personnel and to maintaining the highest standards of accountability and transparency.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) deeply regrets to confirm the unfortunate passing of Corporal Wulumba AS. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

“The loss of any of our personnel is profoundly felt across the Service. In line with standard procedure, a Board of Inquiry has been convened to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death.

“Further information will be provided as soon as the investigation progresses. The NAF remains committed to the welfare of its personnel and upholding the highest standards of accountability and transparency,” he told journalists.