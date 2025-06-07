BREAKING: Nigerian Air Force Personnel Dies While Serving Punishment

The Nigerian Air Force Command located in Bauchi State is reportedly making significant efforts to conceal the circumstances surrounding the death of an officer, Wulumba A.S., who tragically passed away in the guardroom after being detained for arriving late to duty due to health issues.

According to SaharaReporters, Wulumba, who was part of the 2003 regular intake and assigned to the prestigious Special Operations Command (SOC) in Bauchi, died while in custody in the guardroom under the directive of his commanding officer, Group Captain Ofile.

Naija News understands that the service number of the said personnel was NAF 03/21103.

As per the account of his grieving sister, Numdarai Joy Wulumba, her brother had contacted her on May 4, 2025, to inform her about his detention.

He had arrived late to his duty station due to health complications; however, despite his explanation, the Commander allegedly disregarded his request for leniency and ordered his detention.

“My late brother called me that day to say he was being sent to the guardroom. He said his offence was arriving late due to illness, but his commander wouldn’t listen. After that call, we never heard from him again — until we were told yesterday (Friday) that he was dead,” Numdarai recounted tearfully in an interview with SaharaReporters.

She further expressed disbelief and outrage over the military’s handling of the situation.

“I’ve lived near military formations all my life. I know the rules. Detention for minor offences like lateness is not supposed to exceed 24 hours. He should have been court-martialled if necessary — not locked up indefinitely. Now he’s gone. Let them enjoy the consequences,” she said.

Wulumba A.S., a father of four, has left behind a mourning mother, wife, and sole sister.

Family Seeks Justice

His family is now seeking justice and urging President Bola Tinubu, along with the Nigerian military leadership, to look into the reasons and conditions surrounding his death promptly.

“We want answers. He served this country for over 20 years. Is this how they treat their own?” she cried.

When SaharaReporters contacted the spokesperson for the Air Force in Bauchi, Flight Lieutenant Ogili Friday Miracle, his response was dismissive and raised further questions about the level of transparency.

“I don’t have any information — we’re on holiday now,” the personnel reportedly said.

Pressed further on whether it was acceptable for such a grave incident to go unnoticed by the military, the spokesperson said, “If you want information, go to the family. I have nothing to give you.”

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased said Wulumba’s death was avoidable and vowed to pursue justice until those responsible are held accountable.