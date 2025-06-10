Connect with us

Full List: Ayra Starr, Kendrick Lamar, Others Win Big At 2025 BET Awards

Ayra starr

Nigerian singer, Sarah Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, known professionally as Ayra Starr, has won the highly coveted Best International Act at the 2025 BET Awards, held at the Peacock Arena in Los Angeles.

Naija News reports that Ayra Starr won her first-ever BET award on Monday night, June 9, 2025, after missing out on previous editions.

The ‘Bad Vibes’ crooner defeated other top singers like Rema and Tyla to clinch the award.

However, Ayra Starr lost her other two nominations -Best New Artist to Leon Thomas and Best Female R&B/Pop Artist to SZA.

Despite being nominated twice in the Best Her category, Nigerian singer Tems lost out to Summer Walker.

American rapper, Kendrick Lamar is the biggest winner of the night, winning five out of his ten nominations.

See the Full list of winners below:

Album of the Year
GNX — Kendrick Lamar

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Chris Brown

Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Doechii

Video of the Year
‘Not Like Us’ – Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
SZA

Best Group
Future & Metro Boomin

Best Collaboration
‘Luther — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

BET Her
‘Heart of a Woman’ — Summer Walker

Best International Act
Ayra Starr

Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Kendrick Lamar

Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo

Young Stars Award
Blue Ivy Carter

Sportsman of the Year
Jalen Hurts

Sportswoman of the Year Award
Angel Reese

Best New Artist
Leon Thomas

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
‘Rain Down on Me’ — GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music

Viewer’s Choice Award
‘Residuals’ — Chris Brown

Best New International Act
TXC (South Africa)

Best Movie
Luther: Never Too Much

Best Actor
Denzel Washington