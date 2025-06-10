Nigeria Entertainment News
Full List: Ayra Starr, Kendrick Lamar, Others Win Big At 2025 BET Awards
Nigerian singer, Sarah Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, known professionally as Ayra Starr, has won the highly coveted Best International Act at the 2025 BET Awards, held at the Peacock Arena in Los Angeles.
Naija News reports that Ayra Starr won her first-ever BET award on Monday night, June 9, 2025, after missing out on previous editions.
The ‘Bad Vibes’ crooner defeated other top singers like Rema and Tyla to clinch the award.
However, Ayra Starr lost her other two nominations -Best New Artist to Leon Thomas and Best Female R&B/Pop Artist to SZA.
Despite being nominated twice in the Best Her category, Nigerian singer Tems lost out to Summer Walker.
American rapper, Kendrick Lamar is the biggest winner of the night, winning five out of his ten nominations.
See the Full list of winners below:
Album of the Year
GNX — Kendrick Lamar
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Chris Brown
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Doechii
Video of the Year
‘Not Like Us’ – Kendrick Lamar
Video Director of the Year
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
SZA
Best Group
Future & Metro Boomin
Best Collaboration
‘Luther — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
BET Her
‘Heart of a Woman’ — Summer Walker
Best International Act
Ayra Starr
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Kendrick Lamar
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo
Young Stars Award
Blue Ivy Carter
Sportsman of the Year
Jalen Hurts
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Angel Reese
Best New Artist
Leon Thomas
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
‘Rain Down on Me’ — GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music
Viewer’s Choice Award
‘Residuals’ — Chris Brown
Best New International Act
TXC (South Africa)
Best Movie
Luther: Never Too Much
Best Actor
Denzel Washington