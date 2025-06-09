We Will Not Hand Over ICC To Politicians To Manage – Nyesom Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike on Monday said the newly renovated International Conference Centre (ICC) will not be handed over to politicians to manage after commissioning on June 10.

He also dismissed the possibility of the new handlers mismanaging the new facility.

Speaking after inspecting the facility and other ongoing projects scheduled for commissioning, the Minister assured that the facility would be handled by well trained Nigerians.

He disclosed that the company would be managed by Julius Berger and not politicians.

According to him, “The centre will be maintained by Julius Berger, the company that built it. We’re not going to hand it over to any politician to manage.

“The staff working there are Nigerians who have been supervised by us to operate the technology that’s not complicated, and we’ll start operations soon after commissioning.”

The Minister shut down the facility in April 2024 due to poor handling by its former employees.

Wike’s directive led to the cancelling of all previously booked events and activities.

Meanwhile, several projects constructed and completed by Wike are set to be commissioned by President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

These projects, including roads, bridges, and other facilities,will be commissioned starting on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.