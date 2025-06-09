Full List: PDP Leaders Defect To APC In Lagos

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State have resigned from the main opposition party in the South-West state.

Naija News reports that the leaders also declared their defection to the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was disclosed on Monday by Hakeem Amode, who hitherto was the PDP’s publicity secretary.

Amode expressed deep frustration over what he described as the party’s growing irrelevance and inability to resolve longstanding internal conflicts.

According to him, the PDP had strayed from its founding values, becoming a platform marked by instability, factionalism, and lost political direction.

Full list of defectors:

Hakeem Amode

Lagos PDP Publicity Secretary

Alhaja Safurat Abdulkareem

Former Deputy Governorship Candidate, PDP, Lagos State

Chief Ola Apena

Former Deputy Chairman, PDP, Lagos State

Prince Rufus Ademola Adeniyi

Former Assistant State Organizing Secretary (Lagos West), PDP, Lagos State.

Jerry Afemikhe (Olori Odo).

Former PDP House of Representatives Candidate, Surulere Constituency 1

Pastor Gbenga Ogunleye

Spokesman to the 2023 Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate.

Hon. Keshinro Abiodun

2023 Lagos PDP LAHA Candidate for Epe State Constituency 1

Akeem Jinadu

2023 Lagos PDP LAHA Candidate for Eti-Osa State Constituency 1

Hon. Ibrahim Balogun

2023 Lagos PDP LAHA Candidate for Kosofe State Constituency 2

Taofeek Bolaji Obanikoro

2023 Lagos PDP LAHA Candidate for Lagos Island State Constituency 1

Tunde Pratt

2023 Lagos PDP LAHA Candidate for Lagos Mainland State Constituency 2

Saheed Aregbesola

2023 Lagos PDP LAHA Candidate for Oshodi-Isolo State Constituency 2

Sulaimon A. Thompson

2023 Lagos PDP LAHA Candidate for Surulere State Constituency 1

Taofeek O. Kuye

2023 Lagos PDP LAHA Candidate for Ajeromi-Ifelodun State Constituency 1

Adeyemi Kazeem

Former PDP Chairman, Ojo Local Government