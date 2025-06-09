Explosives Planted By Suspected Lakurawa Terrorists Kill Seven In Sokoto Community

At least seven individuals reportedly lost their lives when a motorcycle collided with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that suspected Lakurawa insurgents allegedly placed in the Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The deceased were returning from a Sallah celebration in Gwabro village and were riding motorcycles when one of them hit the explosive device.

The IED was reportedly concealed beneath a tree that is frequently utilised as a resting point by military personnel during operations in the region.

According to Daily Trust, local sources indicate that six men died on the spot, while one of the two injured girls passed away from her injuries the next day.

The Special Assistant to the Chairman of Tangaza LGA, Alhaji Ghazzali Rakah, confirmed the incident to journalists, stating that the victims were residents of Zurmuku village.

“They were returning from a Sallah visit and decided to rest under the tree, which is known to be a spot frequented by troops during operations,” Rakah explained.

“It is likely that the Lakurawa insurgents planted the device in anticipation of military presence.”

He stated that a bomb disposal team from the Nigerian Police had been sent to the location to look for further explosive devices.

The tragedy that occurred on Sunday is not the first of its kind in the region.

A few months prior, multiple soldiers lost their lives in a comparable IED incident while conducting routine patrols in the same local government area.

Security continues to be a major concern in certain areas of Sokoto State, with local officials urging for enhanced counterinsurgency measures to mitigate the actions of armed groups.