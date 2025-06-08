Tinubu To Address Lawmakers At Special Joint Session On Democracy Day

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to address a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, June 12, as part of activities marking Democracy Day 2025.

Naija New gathered that the presidential address will be delivered before both chambers of the Senate and the House of Representatives at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

The date, June 12, holds deep significance in Nigeria’s political history as it commemorates the 1993 presidential election, widely regarded as Nigeria’s freest and fairest poll, won by the late Chief Moshood Abiola but annulled by the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida (retd.).

A statement released by the House of Representatives’ Spokesperson, Akin Rotimi, on Sunday confirmed the event and described it as a moment of national reflection.

The internal communication to lawmakers, issued by the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzaria, noted that, “The special joint sitting is scheduled to hold at the House of Representatives Chamber, National Assembly Complex, commencing at 11:00 a.m., with preliminary proceedings ahead of the arrival of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, at 12:00 noon.”

The 2025 Democracy Day celebration will be held under the theme: “26 Years of Democracy: Renewing our Commitment to National Development.”

President Tinubu will serve as the Special Guest of Honour and deliver a keynote address to the lawmakers and the nation.

The event will feature goodwill messages from former presiding officers of the National Assembly, while President Tinubu is also expected to confer National Honours on selected legislators in recognition of their contributions to democratic development.

The statement further stated, “Underscore the pivotal role of the National Assembly in safeguarding democratic values, fostering accountability, and advancing national development over the past 26 years of uninterrupted civil rule.”

The House of Representatives called on all Nigerians to reflect on the nation’s democratic journey and renew their commitment to unity, peace, and progress.

“This is a time for reflection, renewed patriotism, and commitment to building a more inclusive, prosperous, and united nation,” the statement added.