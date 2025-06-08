Neymar Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again

Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, according to a statement released by his club, Santos FC.

The club confirmed that Neymar, 33, began experiencing symptoms on Thursday, June 5, 2025, and subsequent laboratory tests verified the presence of the virus.

“With a viral condition that started on Thursday, Neymar Jr. underwent laboratory tests, after evaluation by the Medical Department of Santos FC, which confirmed infection by COVID-19,” the statement read.

Santos added that the player has since been absent from all club activities and is receiving symptomatic treatment.

This marks the second time Neymar has contracted the virus, the first being in 2021 during his stint with French club Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar, Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer with 79 international goals, has been largely absent from the national team in recent years.

His last appearance for Brazil came in October 2023 during a World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay, where he sustained a serious injury and was stretchered off the pitch. He consequently missed the 2024 Copa America tournament.

Now, the forward has been left out of manager Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for Brazil’s ongoing World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay, raising further concerns about his future with the national team.