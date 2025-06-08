June 12: Don’t Protest, Give Tinubu More Time – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has admonished some Nigerians planning to stage a protest on June 12 to shelve the idea.

According to the Governor, there is absolutely no justification for any protest in the country.

He submitted that the policies and programmes of President Tinubu are in the best interest of the country and would soon yield the expected results.

Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized the need to give Tinubu more time, stating that the effects of the current policies would trickle down to every area of national live within the next two years.

He stated that the policies are already showing positive signs and would soon show realistic effects on the cost of goods, cost of living, security, of lives and property of Nigerians.

“I want to use this opportunity to also admonish and to tell… We are hearing people say in June 12, they want to protest, what will be the basis? We are engaging them, we are talking to them.

“In two years, give this president more time. The economy has made a positive bend and all we need to do is to continue to wish him well and see those effects become reality in the cost of goods, cost of living, security, of lives and property.”

Naija News reports Sanwo-Olu made the statement on Sunday while speaking to newsmen after a visit to the President at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos.

This comes against the backdrop of plans by the Take It Back Movement to hold a nationwide protest on June 12 to raise awareness about the deteriorating security situation, shrinking civic space, and escalating economic hardship in Nigeria.