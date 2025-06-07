‘God Told Me The Day I Leave RCCG, My Firstborn Will Die’ – Pastor Adeboye

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said God warned him never to leave the denomination or face the death of his firstborn.

Naija News reports that Adeboye made this known during the June edition of the Holy Ghost Service, titled “Destined for Greatness (Part 2),” held on Friday at the Redemption City of God in Ogun State.

While speaking on the theme of divine direction and spiritual steadfastness, Adeboye expressed concern over a growing trend among young Christians who frequently switch churches and often introducing themselves as first-time visitors in every new place they attend.

The clergy recalled his journey of faith, stating that at the time he got born again, several thriving ministries were popular and attractive, but God specifically instructed him to remain in the RCCG.

He noted that RCCG was relatively obscure at the time, with its headquarters located in a modest building in Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

Pastor Adeboye stated that despite being a university lecturer, God commanded him to serve under his spiritual mentor, who had no formal education.

He urged young believers to seek divine guidance and remain where God has placed them, rather than chasing after trends or personal preferences.

Adebpye further clarified that his message was not intended to suggest that RCCG is superior to other Christian denominations.

He said, “When I got born again, there were three major ministries that were making waves, and they were very good. There were different temptations to go from one to another. But God said to me, ‘Son, I brought you here. This is where you will stay. The day you leave this denomination, your firstborn will die.’

“I was a lecturer at the university. My father in the Lord didn’t go to secondary school, not even primary. But God said this is where you will stay.

“Discover where God wants you to stay, and stay there.

“I am not saying we are better than any other denomination.”